One day out from the return of in-person classes – and with students out of school for more than five months amid the coronavirus pandemic – families gathered Sunday at Parker-Bennett Community Center for a back-to-school bash, looking ahead to a school year riddled with uncertainty.
“Right now, I’d rather be on the safe side,” said Debra Fancher, whose three young children – all between the ages of 6 and 8 years old – will be attending school online for the semester.
Given her children’s pre-existing health issues and the school district’s efforts to offer students Chromebooks, it’s a decision Fancher’s sticking to until the pandemic is brought under control.
In spite of the pandemic, Sunday’s back-to-school bash organized by the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers felt like any other summer cookout. Students queued up to receive free backpacks and school supplies, along with colorful surgical masks. Food trucks pulled up alongside Jenkins Drive, a short walk from Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, to offer hot wings and other fried-food favorites.
Karika Nelson, a local activist who founded the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers to help support Black Lives Matter, said the event aimed to lend families a hand and “help the parents out as much as possible.”
The group was giving away 120 backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other school supplies during the event, which it billed as its first back-to-school bash.
Throughout the event, which stretched into the early evening, guest speakers addressed families, hoping to offer encouragement. Among them was Nacarius Fant, a former Western Kentucky University wide receiver.
“We felt like we had to do something for the youth,” Fant said in an interview, adding that given the pandemic, times are tough for parents.
“With this event, we feel like we can get people to come out from all different parts of the community,” he said.
Given the challenges of the pandemic, Fant said the decision by local schools to reopen at least two days a week was the best option for students and their families. Schools only have so much space to make social distancing viable, he said.
Under the current plan, “It allows them to have basically half of the kids and still be able to be effective as far as teaching,” Fant said.
“I feel good about starting,” said Angela Rodgers, whose 9-year-old daughter will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. After schools closed in March, Rodgers juggled teaching and trips to receive dialysis treatments, which she said was “rough.” Still, she’d do it again if schools closed: “If push comes to shove, I will do it,” she said.
Facing the unknown, Rodgers is holding on to hope.
“All I can do is just pray,” she said.
