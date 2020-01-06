All local counties get behind Community Action's loan request

GLASGOW – Don Butler, brought on board as interim executive director nearly two years ago to help the nonprofit Community Action of Southern Kentucky recover from severe financial difficulties, cleared a big hurdle Monday toward achieving that goal.
In a special session, Barren Fiscal Court voted unanimously to back Butler's plan to obtain a seven-year, $500,000 loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties, with the money going to shore up Bowling Green-based CASK's finances and start a rural public transportation initiative that is seen as another possible source of funding.
Barren County was the last of the 10 CASK-served counties to sign on to the interlocal agreement, which the CASK board of directors approved with the stipulation that all of the counties had to be on board.
In a meeting that lasted more than 40 minutes to address a single agenda item, Butler found himself having to sell the six magistrates and county Judge-Executive Micheal Hale on a plan that could leave the counties liable for the debt if CASK defaults.
After explaining the budget shortfalls and debt he inherited from the tenure of former CASK Executive Director Melissa Weaver and laying out the progress that has been made toward getting the agency's finances in order, Butler won over magistrates who may have been on the fence.
"I came in this morning thinking I would not agree with this," 4th District Magistrate Tim Coomer told Butler before making the motion to back the loan. "But you definitely changed my mind."
Butler brought financial statements indicating that he inherited more than $1 million in debt that has been reduced by half, and he gave details of a plan to liquidate some assets as a way of further reducing budget shortfalls.
"There was no fraud," Butler said of Weaver's tenure. "Just overspending."
CASK's executive director from 1985 until he retired in 2005, Butler was asked by the agency's board in the spring of 2018 to come back on an interim basis.
Since that time, Butler said he has reduced CASK's total staff across the 10 counties from about 300 to 250. As another money-saving measure, Butler said he is looking to sell a CASK-owned building at 901 Beauty Ave. that is valued at close to $300,000.
Hale, a member of the CASK board, said such extreme belt-tightening was needed when Butler came back to the agency.
"He inherited a financial mess," Hale said. "She (Weaver) just about shipwrecked Community Action."
Although he pointed out that participating in the loan agreement could have a negative impact on the county's bonding capacity, Hale supported the plan.
"Community Action does a lot of good in our county," Hale said. "I have all the confidence in the world in Dr. Butler."
CASK oversees Head Start for preschoolers and senior centers in the region and also handles the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program and manages Bowling Green's GO bg Transit bus service.
"Community Action is doing some good things in our county, but they need to be done correctly," 5th District Magistrate Mark Bowman said. "I think he (Butler) is moving in the right direction. I hope his interim tenure lasts a little longer."
Butler said only that he will "stay in some capacity to help the agency dig out of this hole."
He said close to half of the money from the loan will be used to help launch the rural transportation initiative that CASK Director of Transportation Services Carroll Duckworth is working on, with the rest going to help stabilize other programs.
Butler would like to apply for the loan this month and launch the rural transportation program in March in one or two “pilot” counties.
“We need operating cash to be eligible for Medicaid transportation services,” Butler said. “This (loan) will give us the opportunity to receive some cash. We have to figure out what counties will be in the pilot project and what type of service we’ll provide.”
Butler expects to be able to repay the loan in less than the seven-year term.
The interlocal agreement spells out the possible liability of each of the 10 counties, based on population. Warren County bears 43 percent of the risk and Barren County 14 percent. No other county is higher than 9 percent.
