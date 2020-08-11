An Allen County man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into online material showing children being sexually abused, according to Kentucky State Police.
James K. Weedman II, 36, of Scottsville, was arrested on 15 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Police said an undercover investigation began after Weedman was found distributing the illicit material online. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a Scottsville residence, and computer equipment was seized.
