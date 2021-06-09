An Allen County man is accused of dragging a Scottsville police officer alongside his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.
According to the Scottsville Police Department, a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta was stopped Wednesday by police.
During the stop, an officer detected the presence of what appeared to be marijuana, and the driver, Ian Nicholas Brown, 22, said he had a joint in his lap and a small child in the backseat, according to SPD.
Brown then put the vehicle in drive and fled, dragging the officer for a short distance, SPD said.
A pursuit ensued on Ky. 101, then onto Gainesville Road and back toward Scottsville. The chase continued on Old Glasgow Road, where Brown's vehicle sideswiped the officer, according to police.
Brown exited his car on Moncrief Street and ran into the woods, where he was arrested.
Brown was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault (police officer), endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, possession of marijuana (firearm enhancement), speeding, disregarding a stop sign, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a traffic control device.