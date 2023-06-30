Allen man arrested in child porn investigation JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jun 30, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was arrested Thursday in Allen County on suspicion of possessing material containing child sexual exploitation.Chad L. Delucenay, 34, was arrested as a result of an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.According to KSP, investigators discovered Delucenay sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Scottsville residence Thursday, with detectives seizing equipment allegedly used to facilitate the offenses.Delucenay is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDr. Jeffries Lee Blackerby'This is a start': Riverfront park identity steadily taking shapeWoman receives 10-year sentence in overdose death caseBowling Green's Taylor ready for next step in pro careerCurtis DuvallRestaurant inspectionsRodney Dale 'Rod' MartinRoberta and Douglas BeanWC South 11-12 All-Stars earn return trip to stateFields gets raise, new contract with city schools Images Videos National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:14 p.m. EDT Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million Saturn's rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot Stock market today: Another rally leaves Wall Street with a 15.9% gain for first half of the year POLITICAL NEWS Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling Biden names new White House digital chief with plans to continue outreach to creators, influencers In student loan and affirmative action rulings, advocates fear losses for racial equality DC promises a 'very, very robust' police presence to maintain public safety over July 4 holiday State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView