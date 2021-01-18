An Allen County man was arrested Friday on suspicion of trafficking in methamphetamine.
The Scottsville Police Department said officers served a search warrant at a Maysville Road address, where Toby York, 44, was located and arrested.
York had 12 grams of suspected meth, cash and paraphernalia in his possession, according to SPD.
York was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.