A pursuit in Allen County resulted in the arrest of a man driving a motorcycle found to have been stolen.
According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Jason Adkison saw a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K being operated recklessly on Durham Springs Road in Allen County.
Adkison attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist accelerated and continued onto U.S. 31-E before losing control of the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Steven K. Hammock, 30, of Scottsville, was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, according to KSP.
Police learned the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Macon County, Tenn.
Hammock was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, speeding, reckless driving, no registration plate, operating on a suspended license and destruction of VIN number.
