A federal grand jury indicted an Allen County man Wednesday on drug and weapon charges.Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Austin is accused of possessing 50 or more grams of meth on Aug. 15, 2022, along with a .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol.