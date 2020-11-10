An Allen County man was arrested Monday after an investigation into allegations of improper sexual contact with a juvenile.
Antonio Torres, 38, of Scottsville, was arrested on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
An arrest citation said the Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints that Torres was involved sexually with a 15-year-old juvenile.
Detectives executed a search warrant for evidence of electronic communications between Torres and the juvenile and clothing that Torres wore Saturday, which the citation said was the last known date of illegal contact.
After being advised of his rights, Torres admitted to two sexual encounters with the juvenile but said they were consensual, the arrest citation said.
