An Allen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
According to Kentucky State Police, Keith Wall was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang south on U.S. 31-E just south of Ky. 101 when he lost control of his vehicle around 6:30 a.m., crossed the center line and entered oncoming traffic on U.S. 31-E.
Wall's vehicle struck a 2000 Chevrolet truck driven by Jordan Keen, 34, of Scottsville that was traveling north.
Wall, 27, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Keen was treated at The Medical Center in Bowling Green for injuries that were not life-threatening.