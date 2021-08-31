An Allen County man who pleaded guilty to multiple offenses related to child exploitation was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Christopher DeYoung, 42, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court on counts of distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
DeYoung was also ordered to pay a total of $24,000 in restitution to eight people identified as victims of child exploitation in images seized by authorities as part of the investigation.
DeYoung was arrested last year after a federal investigation targeting an online chat network in which images of child sexual exploitation were shared.
In 2019, agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego executed a search warrant, and the subject of that investigation agreed to allow agents to assume his online identity to access the encrypted chat network, a federal criminal complaint said.
The account assumed by investigators was added to a group chat in July 2020 containing a number of unidentified participants, and a user distributed a web link invitation to a cloud storage platform that federal agents accessed.
While accessing the cloud storage platform, agents encountered a registered user going by the screen name “John Doe” who viewed sexually graphic images.
Agents requesting subscriber information associated with the account for “John Doe” found that it traced to DeYoung at a Scottsville address, court records said.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at DeYoung’s home Oct. 21, discovering multiple images of child pornography on his phone and speaking with a witness who reported seeing the images on DeYoung’s phone, the complaint said.
DeYoung was arrested initially on a count of possessing child pornography, but a federal grand jury added counts of distribution and receipt of child pornography.
After DeYoung pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 12 years and seven months.
“Regarding content, the child pornography involved in (DeYoung’s) case is particularly graphic and involves children as young as infants and toddlers,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said in a sentencing memorandum.
DeYoung’s attorney, federal public defender Donald Meier, argued that a sentence of slightly more than eight years would be a more reasonable punishment, saying that DeYoung’s collection of images found by investigators was not larger than is typically found in child pornography investigations and that there was no evidence that DeYoung engaged in physical sexual abuse.
“Mr. (DeYoung) was exclusively a viewer of child pornography, and not an active abuser,” Meier said.
After his incarceration, DeYoung will be on supervised release for 15 years.
