SCOTTSVILLE — An Allen County man accused of killing one person and wounding another during a shooting will have his case considered by a grand jury.

Ryan Slaughter, 34, of Scottsville, is being held on charges of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with a Dec. 14 incident at a residence on Moncrief Street.

Slaughter is accused of shooting Regina Ray, 63, and Christopher Jones, 27, at the residence.

Ray died Dec. 17 from her injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

At a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Allen District Court, Kentucky State Police Detective Shae Foley testified about the investigation.

Appearing via teleconference, Foley said he responded to the residence after KSP was contacted by Scottsville Police Department to assist in a shots-fired investigation.

Ray and Jones were found with gunshot wounds, with Foley testifying that Ray had received a wound to the neck.

Witnesses at the residence identified Slaughter as the shooter based on his clothing and stature, though they also pointed out that the gunman was wearing a black face mask, Foley testified.

Police spoke with another witness who reported seeing someone cut across the property around the time of the shooting toward another address.

While canvassing the area, police found a backpack not far from the site of the shooting, and a .380-caliber firearm within feet of the backpack, Foley said.

Police were able to locate Slaughter, and in speaking with police, he made statements about the incident that were consistent with those given by witnesses, but he denied involvement in the shooting, Foley said.

The detective testified that clothing, bank statements and other personal effects found in the backpack enabled police to tie it to Slaughter, who remains jailed under a $1 million cash bond.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.