...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday night.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 29.9 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County.
.Heavy rain from Thursday will continue to cause the river to rise.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Drakes Creek near Alvaton.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Trails at Phil Moore Park flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is already in flood stage. The river
will crest to 27 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below
flood stage tonight.
- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
42.1 feet on 05/03/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTTSVILLE — An Allen County man accused of killing one person and wounding another during a shooting will have his case considered by a grand jury.
Ryan Slaughter, 34, of Scottsville, is being held on charges of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with a Dec. 14 incident at a residence on Moncrief Street.
Slaughter is accused of shooting Regina Ray, 63, and Christopher Jones, 27, at the residence.
Ray died Dec. 17 from her injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Allen District Court, Kentucky State Police Detective Shae Foley testified about the investigation.
Appearing via teleconference, Foley said he responded to the residence after KSP was contacted by Scottsville Police Department to assist in a shots-fired investigation.
Ray and Jones were found with gunshot wounds, with Foley testifying that Ray had received a wound to the neck.
Witnesses at the residence identified Slaughter as the shooter based on his clothing and stature, though they also pointed out that the gunman was wearing a black face mask, Foley testified.
Police spoke with another witness who reported seeing someone cut across the property around the time of the shooting toward another address.
While canvassing the area, police found a backpack not far from the site of the shooting, and a .380-caliber firearm within feet of the backpack, Foley said.
Police were able to locate Slaughter, and in speaking with police, he made statements about the incident that were consistent with those given by witnesses, but he denied involvement in the shooting, Foley said.
The detective testified that clothing, bank statements and other personal effects found in the backpack enabled police to tie it to Slaughter, who remains jailed under a $1 million cash bond.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.