SCOTTSVILLE – A murder trial that was set to begin next week in Allen County was postponed after the prosecutor informed the court that a co-defendant who had pleaded guilty wanted to withdraw his plea.
Three Indiana residents – Derek Lucas, 23, Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, 22, and Rylan Wiles, 20, – were charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Justin Wix, 47, who was found shot to death May 7, 2019, outside his home on Stinson Lane.
Police allege the three men traveled from Indiana to Wix’s home with the intent to rob him and that Wix was killed during a shootout.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 arrested the co-defendants several months after the incident, when detectives followed up on a tip from an Indiana-based caller who reported overhearing at least one of the defendants talk about the shooting.
Sumpter-Bey pleaded guilty to all charges in March, entering into a plea agreement that recommends a 22-year sentence in exchange for truthful testimony against Wiles and Lucas.
In November, however, Sumpter-Bey filed handwritten motions from jail requesting that he withdraw his guilty plea, alleging that he was ineffectively represented by his court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the state Department of Public Advocacy.
Subsequent correspondence indicates Sumpter-Bey has been struggling with mental illness and that his guilty plea jeopardized his and his family’s safety, according to a filing from Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan.
Wiles and Lucas were set to go to trial Feb. 7, but Morgan filed a motion last week to continue the trial, saying that it “appears probable” that Sumpter-Bey would not testify.
At a hearing Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court, Morgan said he considered Sumpter-Bey’s testimony to be the linchpin of his case.
“He is 90% of the commonwealth’s case,” Morgan said at the hearing. “If the commonwealth is unable to use him, our whole trial strategy has to change.”
Sumpter-Bey was the only one of the three co-defendants to give a statement to law enforcement investigating Wix’s death.
Morgan said that without Sumpter-Bey’s testimony, he would need at least 90 days to reformulate a trial strategy.
Wiles’ attorney, Ken Garrett, and Lucas’ attorney, Ted Shouse, opposed Morgan’s request to continue the trial, saying that after lengthy stints in jail while the cases remain pending, their clients are ready to have their day in court.
“We have two individuals who are sitting in jail. ... Their constitutional right to a trial trumps the commonwealth’s deal-making with a snitch,” Garrett said.
Both defense attorneys said lawyers routinely adjust their strategies over the course of a trial, arguing that Sumpter-Bey’s refusal to cooperate would not prejudice the prosecution’s case.
“The commonwealth made a deal with the devil and it blew up on them,” Shouse said. “We want to go to trial Monday morning.”
Allen Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond granted Morgan’s motion, saying the case featured a number of complex issues and that Sumpter-Bey’s actions imposed an undue hardship on the prosecution.
Thurmond also set a hearing for Feb. 15 regarding Sumpter-Bey’s motions, where rulings are expected on his request to withdraw his guilty plea and his allegations of ineffective assistance of counsel.
McGee, who would likely be called as a witness, said the DPA was working on assigning another attorney to represent Sumpter-Bey at that hearing.