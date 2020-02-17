An Allen County man suspected in a deadly shooting faces a trial next month, but Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan wants him to be tried alongside two people accused of evidence tampering.
Jackie Mutter, 65, of Scottsville, is charged with murder in the death of Wendell Jackson, who was shot Jan. 2, 2017, at his residence on Hade Bell Road.
Mutter’s case is set for a March 2 jury trial in Allen Circuit Court, but he is scheduled to appear Tuesday alongside Jamie Miller, 44, of Scottsville, and Steven Miller, 47, of Cave City, who are each charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Morgan filed a motion last week ahead of Tuesday’s hearing to join Mutter’s case with both Jamie and Steven Miller and try them at the same time March 2.
Morgan said the offenses for which all three defendants have been charged could have been joined in a single indictment, and the facts of each case are intertwined.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation after responding Jan. 7, 2017, to Jackson’s residence on what was originally believed to be a suicide call.
Jackson’s body was found in the garage with a pistol under one of his feet, and blood was found on his hands and around his chest.
Detective Bill Francis of the sheriff’s office noted in an affidavit that Jackson’s body was partially frozen, he had apparent bullet wounds to his chest and a compound left leg fracture that appeared to have been caused by other bullet wounds.
“Other than blood there was not very much evidence at the scene,” Francis said in the affidavit. “There were five empty casings found around the garage and there were two fired casings found in the revolver. For the past two years there have been several individuals interviewed and leads looked into but none panned out to anything, however the key name that kept coming up was Jackie Mutter.”
Mutter was interviewed earlier in the investigation, but he made no admissions, court records said.
On April 5, Francis and detectives from the Barren River Drug Task Force traveled to Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow to speak with an inmate who claimed to have information about the shooting.
The informant told detectives that Mutter and another person were present with Jackson when the shooting occurred and that afterward the informant was brought a pair of boots to burn.
A week after the shooting, the person who was with Mutter visited the informant at his house and asked him to get rid of the gun, but the informant “thought he was being set up and refused to help,” court records said.
The informant went on to tell investigators that he and his wife had gone to Mutter’s house on the night of the shooting and saw that Mutter had a gunshot wound to his left arm.
Mutter reportedly admitted to the informant that he shot Jackson, according to the affidavit.
“There was an issue between Mr. Jackson and Mr. Mutter,” Francis said in the affidavit. “The issue is a girl ... who was dating Mr. Mutter and messing around with Mr. Jackson.”
Mutter was arrested April 17 after police executed a search warrant at his residence and found a handgun fitting the description of a gun that Kentucky State Police Crime Lab analysts determined fired the rounds at the scene of the homicide, according to an arrest citation.
Investigators learned that Jamie Miller had taken a pair of boots and clothing from Mutter’s house in Scottsville to a Brownsford Road address, where she had her husband burn them, according to her arrest citation, which also identifies her as Mutter’s daughter.
“The items that were removed from the residence ... and disposed of are believed to have had possible DNA evidence of blood on them from the crime scene at 1114 Hade Bell Road,” Francis said in Jamie Miller’s arrest citation.
