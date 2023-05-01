Allen County and Simpson County are big winners in a state economic initiative to make local communities more attractive for businesses and industry.
Both counties are receiving $250,000 through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, a $100 million pool of funding to develop land and buildings across Kentucky to support well-paying jobs and economic growth.
“Site selection is crucial in setting up future economic success for Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “The funding provided through the KPDI program gives communities around the state the opportunities and advantages they need to ensure they have quality sites and buildings to attract growing companies.”
KPDI was established in 2022, and in its first round, there were requests to fund 54 sites and building development projects, totaling $34 million.
Applications are reviewed and ranked based on which projects have the greatest return on investment, workforce creation and relative positive impact on the community – criteria a prospective company might use.
The funds can be used for due diligence studies, property acquisition, infrastructure improvements, site preparation work and/or road improvements, according to the bill creating the KPDI program.
With its grant, the Scottsville-Allen County Industrial Development Authority will build a 100,000-square-foot building pad in Allen Springs Industrial Park, along a 20-acre track.
“It will make it more attractive (to prospective businesses), money-wise and time-wise, because that part is already done,” said Johnny Hobdy, the industrial development authority’s executive director.
Hobdy said the project would cost $500,000, with the county contributing half, since KPDI is a dollar-for-dollar match grant.
The industrial authority partnered with Allen County Fiscal Court to get the project approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
Hobdy said that they haven’t decided what will move into the space, but that there is an ongoing process of prospective businesses looking into the industrial park. Considering Allen County’s proximity to Warren County, he said it could likely house suppliers to industries setting up in Bowling Green.
“For a small community like Scottsville, that’s a pretty big bite for us,” Hobdy said.
In neighboring Simpson County, the fiscal court and the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority are partnering together to build a 50,000-square-foot, $505,000 build-ready pad in the 400-acre Wilkey North Industrial Park.
Dennis Griffin, the industrial authority’s executive director, said he appreciated state programs like KPDI that “spur” these kinds of projects.
He already knows who will be building on the site – Premium Services, a quality control and manufacturing facility in need of expansion.
Griffin said the expansion should be complete in a year, and will add 20 to 30 jobs.
“We’re a growing area. We have people moving in,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity for people to find employment.”