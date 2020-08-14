White Squirrel Brewery may have gone the way of the black rhino, but that doesn’t mean the former home of the popular restaurant and bar is also extinct.
Business partners Susan West and Cynthia Spears have announced plans to open later this month what they’re calling the Alley Cat Bar & Grill at the 871 Broadway Ave. address that was home to the White Squirrel Brewery that closed in May.
A victim of the business-stifling measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, White Squirrel developed loyal fans in Bowling Green during its five years at the site, and West and Spears hope to build on that.
“It (White Squirrel) had a following,” Spears said. “Those people will come and check it out and see what we’ve done. We’re hoping to make it a fun atmosphere for everyone.”
What it won’t be is a clone of White Squirrel, which built its reputation with craft beers and such unique menu items as the hot jam burger.
“We’ll be a bar and grill as opposed to a restaurant,” said West, who has already placed a pool table in the middle of what was the White Squirrel’s dining area. “We’ll have domestic beers, and we’ll serve bar food like burgers and pizza.”
Spears, who owns Bowling Green’s Adella Pet Salon and has experience working at bars and pubs, said the name of this new venture seemed to be the right fit for an animal lover.
“We were trying to come up with something unique,” she said. “Our parking is down an alley, and I have a love for animals and for people.”
West said: “ ‘Alley Cat Strut’ is our theme song, and an alley cat will be our mascot. We’re working on getting a 6-foot-tall cat sculpture made to put in the place.”
While West and Spears are creating their own brand, they’re also paying homage to White Squirrel. West said the partners are leaving one squirrel image inlaid into the bar to commemorate the former eatery.
“A lot of people loved White Squirrel,” she said. “I used to come and have a craft beer here myself. It was a unique place.”
West and Spears, who are leasing the building from 440 Main Restaurant owner Tom Holmes, are looking to create their own unique destination – and do it during a pandemic that has meant the demise of many restaurants and other small businesses.
“I think it’s a really good time to start,” West said. “People just want to get back to their normal lives and stop and get a beer after work every once in a while. People are eager to go out and eat.”
West said she plans to build a stage for live music and utilize the large overhead doors to create outdoor seating as a way to increase seating capacity.
“At 50 percent of capacity we can get about 40 people inside,” she said. “With the doors open, we can expand on that. We will follow social distancing and mask requirements. We’ll do our best to keep everything safe.”
Spears is well aware of the difficulties of running a restaurant or bar with pandemic restrictions in place, but she isn’t going to let that kill her dream of operating her own bar and grill.
“I don’t want to allow someone to tell me how to live my life,” Spears said. “The coronavirus is not going away. I think we should all move forward and try to be as safe as we can.
“People who don’t feel secure should stay at home. But those who want to should come out and enjoy some fun and entertainment.”
Spears said she and West are shooting for a “soft opening” on Aug. 22 and a full opening to the public shortly after that.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
