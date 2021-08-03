Its location along Interstate 65 is proving to be a great economic development tool for Franklin.
Hendersonville, Tenn.-based Alliance Distribution Partners, needing a strategic location for an expansion of its business that provides industrial products to distributors and retailers across the country, has purchased a 105,000-square-foot speculative building in Franklin’s Henderson Interstate Industrial Park.
Alliance, which opened in June with 10 employees and has plans to employ up to 25 people at the distribution center, was lured largely by the industrial park’s location near the I-65 exit 6 interchange.
“Our facility has easy access to I-65,” Alliance Distribution Partners President Roger Woodward said in a news release. “We have been pleased with the workforce in the area and the great business climate.”
Woodward is leading a company that is making a name for itself as a wholesaler and supply chain resource for retailers and other customers.
Alliance is a logistics partner for the Duracell battery company, supplying Duracell products to retailers and distributors nationwide, but the company’s product mix is varied.
Alliance is a distributor of abrasives, adhesives, hand tools, cleaning supplies, power tools, safety products and welding supplies, among other items, its website said.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said it’s a natural fit to have a distributor like Alliance in Franklin.
“Simpson County is fast becoming a major distribution hub for this area of the country,” he said. “Alliance is a great company and one that we are pleased to have.”
The announcement that Alliance is locating in the Henderson industrial park comes on the heels of news that the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority is receiving $300,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for road work that will improve access to the 450-acre site.
Henderson Interstate Industrial Park is home to Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Taeyang Metal, Hunt Ford and other employers.
Industrial Authority Chairman Gary Broady said Alliance is a welcome addition.
“When we started the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park, we were hoping that we would attract companies such as Alliance to our community,” Broady said. “We welcome this great company to Franklin.”
Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin said Alliance has room to grow, both within the current 105,00-square-foot building and in a potential expansion of that building that sits on a tract of nearly 30 acres.
“There’s potential to expand that building,” Griffin said. “That’s one of the things they liked about the facility.”
The industrial authority has expanded the industrial park, and Griffin said 180 of the park’s acres are available for new employers.
“We’re beginning to see more interest from other distribution facilities because of the access to the interstate,” Griffin said.
