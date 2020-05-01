Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Friday there are now 4,879 coronavirus cases in Kentucky and a state death toll of 248.
At least 1,752 patients have reportedly recovered and at least 334 are currently hospitalized, 178 of whom are in intensive care. One reported coronavirus case is probable, Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort.
The Barren River District Health Department website showed 553 confirmed cases of the virus in its eight-county area on Friday evening, an overall increase of 24 cases since Thursday. The site did not immediately update county-specific totals, however
There are 18 cases in Allen County, according to the local health department, which is separate from the Barren River department.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said Friday evening that there are 344 cases in Warren, 141 in Butler, 28 in Simpson, 26 in Edmonson, 14 in Allen, 17 in Barren, 11 in Logan and four in Hart. KDPH reports often differ from those of local health departments because of different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.