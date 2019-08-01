Since 1968, when Bob Adams became adviser to the College Heights Herald, he’s watched Western Kentucky University’s journalism program grow to become a place that regularly produces award-winning journalists.
Now in retirement, Adams worries that WKU’s School of Journalism and Broadcasting may be losing focus on what gave rise to its success as it pursues a name change to the School of Media.
The change is among the business items WKU’s Board of Regents will take up during its third quarterly meeting Friday.
“I hate to see them bury it at this point,” said Adams, who’s affectionately referred to as “Mr. A” by his former students. “To me, it doesn’t make any sense to take the most visible part of the program and bury it into something that has a vague definition at best.”
Adams is one of several WKU journalism alumni concerned that the school is abandoning its long-standing commitment to teaching the discipline in favor of growing student constituencies within the school, such as film.
Robert Dietle, the school’s interim director, told the Daily News that film is currently the most “dynamic” program the school offers.
Journalism, as far as majors go, is now third in size, and the name change is meant to more fully capture the scope of the school’s programs, Dietle said.
Dietle pushed back on claims from alumni, some of which have been made in letters sent to campus leaders, that the decision has been rushed or signals some desire by the school to put journalism on the back burner.
“What puzzles me is the feeling that the name change somehow deemphasizes journalism,” Dietle said.
A Board of Regents agenda item explaining the name change notes that faculty in the School of Journalism and Broadcasting unanimously agreed to the change.
Dietle said faculty have been discussing the topic for years and that there’s a popular feeling among them that the current name doesn’t accurately reflect the school.
About a year ago, Dietle said, faculty began discussing an idea to switch to the School of Media and continued discussing it regularly before unanimously approving it in April.
In response to petitions from alumni, Dietle said faculty recently held another vote and “the decision was this was the name they wanted.”
Dietle further added the school is taking a page out of the playbook of other journalism schools that made similar changes. The goal is to emphasize to students that they’re going to have a highly marketable set of skills regardless of the program they choose.
“This is not a faculty that takes these things lightly,” Dietle said. “I do think this faculty has proven its commitment to journalism over the years.”
Dietle asked alumni to trust in the faculty members’ decision and added that, while he understands yearning for the past, “Nostalgia is not a plan for the future.”
Still, several of the school’s alumni have made their opposition clear.
WKU alumnus Al Cross, a well-known Kentucky journalist and the director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, wrote a letter addressing Phillip Bale, who chairs WKU’s Board of Regents. Bale did not return calls Wednesday seeking comment for this story.
Like Adams, Cross raised concerns about faculty, administrators and regents viewing journalism as “a declining discipline.”
“I find especially objectionable a proposed name that lumps journalism in with the vague catch-all ‘media’ – a term that is often used carelessly, even by journalists and academics,” Cross wrote.
Cross added that the news media’s poor job of differentiating itself from other kinds of media and separating fact from opinion has spurred distrust among the public. Further, its business model, based largely on advertising revenue, has been disrupted by the rise of online information media, especially social media, he wrote.
“When a university maintains a School of Journalism, it is saying that journalism is a public good,” Cross wrote. “When it removes the word from the name of a J-school, it is saying something else, something that can easily be inferred as a lack of confidence in journalism as an essential servant of democracy. So, if the name of the School is to be changed, let it be the School of Journalism and Media.”
Cynthia Mitchell, a 1983 WKU journalism graduate, now coordinates Central Washington University’s Digital Journalism program. She shared a similar view about the school dropping journalism from its name.
“That is a program that put Western (Kentucky University) on the national map,” she said. “I think it diminishes it.”
Greg Bilbrey, editor of the Daily News in Robinson, Ill., and an adjunct instructor of journalism at Eastern Illinois University, worried the name change might backfire and repel students interested in studying journalism. He is a 1981 WKU journalism graduate.
“I hear about journalism from students and faculty at both the high-school and college levels, and interest in journalism as a career is actually increasing,” Bilbrey wrote in an email to the Daily News. “... So, if the name change to ‘School of Media’ is a marketing strategy intended to broaden the school’s appeal, it may backfire among potential students coming to WKU having developed a passion for learning journalism because of its heightened profile and their heightened sense of its importance.”
Bilbrey added “Journalism programs must not be subsumed by dubious marketing strategies at the very time they need to be most visible, vital and vocal.”
Alan Judd, an investigative journalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also wrote a letter to Bale opposing the name change and said he received a response from Bale, which he characterized as “noncommittal.”
“It appears to be predestined,” Judd said. The issue, he said, “feels to me like there is a disconnect between the university and alumni.”
(1) comment
As if the name matters.
