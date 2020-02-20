Alvaton Elementary School is searching for a new principal after its previous leader, Sarah Johnson, took a promotion in the district’s central office.
On Wednesday, parents and teachers on the school’s council met at the district’s central office at 303 Lovers Lane to hold their first meeting in the search process – a six-hour training session covering principal selection.
“Our plan is to begin the interview process in the month of April,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton told the Daily News.
Consistent with state law, Clayton will serve as the group’s chairman during the search. Although he hopes a replacement will be named before the end of the school year, Clayton said the school’s council ultimately sets the pace.
“Everything is tentative,” he said of the search.
Under state law, principals are selected based on a majority vote of the council, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The council receives training in recruitment and interviewing techniques before carrying out the selection process for a new principal.
On Wednesday, Clayton said the district is already moving to advertise the principal opening. “The position’s going to be posted by (Thursday),” Clayton said, adding that the state requires school councils to wait 30 days for applications to be submitted before further vetting.
The ideal candidate for the job, Clayton said, will be one with extensive leadership experience.
“The committee will be looking for an individual with proven leadership experience,” he said, calling past experience the best predictor of future success when leading student success efforts at a school.
The candidate will replace Johnson, who led Alvaton Elementary since 2013 until recently taking a job directing the district’s elementary education programming.
“She’ll be responsible for all aspects of elementary programming across the district,” he said, adding Johnson will support elementary school principals in her new role.
Clayton called Johnson’s work at Alvaton “outstanding,” and said he has “full confidence” in her abilities to do well in her new role.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
