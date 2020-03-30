Schools are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the search for a new principal at Alvaton Elementary School.
On Friday, parents and teachers on Alvaton Elementary’s site-based decision-making council named Pauletha Butts as the school’s new principal. She replaces Sarah Johnson, who took an administrative role in the district’s central office.
Butts has served as Alvaton Elementary’s assistant principal. Prior to that position, she taught special education at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School and was an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University.
“Ms. Butts is a very bright and enthusiastic educator who has been a tremendous asset to the Alvaton community and Warren County Public Schools,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a news release.
“Not only has she distinguished herself as a strong advocate for all students, she is recognized by our colleagues at Western Kentucky University for her tremendous leadership as an adjunct professor. The Alvaton Elementary SBDM committee was extremely impressed with all of the candidates interviewed; however, Ms. Butts’ relational approach to student learning and her strong work ethic truly stood out to committee members.”
Clayton also praised Butts’ commitment to the district’s self-stated priorities of safety, achievement and opportunity for all students.
“I am confident that her collaborative leadership approach, along with her growth mindset, will lead to continuous and sustained improvement for the Bluebird Community,” he said, alluding to the school’s mascot.
With schools closed to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district said students and families will have the chance to meet Butts at a later date once it resumes normal operations.
