With its rolling hills dotted with wooden fences and the occasional barn, the neighborhood bordered by Twin Bridges Road and Collett Bridge Road in Warren County’s Alvaton community hardly seems like a battleground.
It’s more bucolic than bellicose, yet the neighborhood near Drakes Creek and Phil Moore Park has become a microcosm for the ongoing struggle between preservationists and developers brought about by the county’s breakneck growth.
While hundreds of acres of farmland have been transformed into residential developments in recent years, often despite opposition, the battle to preserve the Twin Bridges Road community will continue, with its residents winning a small victory Monday.
Nearly two dozen people living in the area turned out for Monday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting and heard some good news.
The first reading of a rezoning from agriculture to single-family residential of 21.42 acres at the 8039 Twin Bridges Road property owned by Bobby and Jean Farley, which narrowly passed the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County in October, was tabled by the county magistrates as attorneys try to work out a compromise that would shrink the proposed 56-lot development.
Matt Baker, the attorney representing longtime Twin Bridges Road resident Jo Jean Scott, asked for the rezoning item to be pulled from the agenda.
Attorney David Broderick, representing developer Narendrakumar Patel, agreed.
“We would like the opportunity to negotiate with the developer,” Baker told the magistrates, who have been urged in emails and phone calls from Scott and her neighbors to deny a rezoning that the planning commission approved by a 4-3 vote.
It would seem that Baker, his client and her neighbors are fighting the inevitable, judging from the subdivisions like September Lakes and Drakes Ridge that have sprung up in the Alvaton area in recent years.
But, in this case, the residents are simply trying to scale back what they see as a development that is too dense at 2.61 dwelling units per acre.
“I hope we can obtain a result that everyone can live with,” Baker said. “None of them (local residents) are opposed to development, but they are definitely opposed to what passed the planning commission.”
What passed that body is a plan to develop houses of at least 1,800 square feet with two-car garages. Broderick argued successfully that such a development is consistent with nearby subdivisions such as Drakes Ridge, Bates Farm and Poplar Grove.
“This doesn’t change the character of the area,” Broderick argued during the October meeting.
That doesn’t hold water with Scott and many of her neighbors who are concerned about increased traffic on the narrow Collett Bridge Road and the impact on Drakes Creek.
“Our goal is fewer homes (in the proposed development),” Scott said Monday. “We need to be careful with the land and the waterways.”
The 87-year-old Scott was encouraged that the rezoning vote was postponed for at least a couple of weeks and said she’s hopeful that any compromise will reduce the development’s density.
“We have to be reasonable,” Scott said. “We don’t object to anyone selling their property. We’ll have to leave it up to the lawyers to work out a compromise that will work for us and for Mr. Patel.”
Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings is likewise hopeful that the developer and the residents can come to an agreement.
“It’s always good when the parties affected can get together and come to a resolution,” Cummings said.
A compromise reducing the number of lots would buck recent trends in a housing-hungry county that has grown in population from 113,781 in 2010 to 134,554 in the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The resulting demand for housing has led to a flurry of recent development plans that have been approved with little or no compromise.
At the same October meeting during which Scott and others spoke against Patel’s development, the planning commission voted 7-0 to approve the plan of builder Mike Hymer to develop a 157-lot subdivision on 61.6 acres along Scottsville Road.
In September, a plan to develop a 532-lot subdivision on 263 acres near Chaney’s Dairy Barn along Nashville Road also got unanimous approval.
Approval of that large development came just a few months after the planning commission approved a 300-lot subdivision on 97.8 acres at the southern border of Buchanon Park along Nashville Road.