A two-vehicle crash Thursday killed a motorcyclist in Logan County.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Xavior Posey, 21, of Russellville, was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 68-Ky. 80 from the West Auburn exit.
Posey's vehicle turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by William Moody, 70, of Alvaton. Moody was thrown from the motorcycle after striking the driver's door of Posey's vehicle.
Moody was pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Posey reported injuries but refused transport.
A passenger in Posey's vehicle, Shannon Bryant, 20, of Russellville, was not injured, according to the sheriff's department.
