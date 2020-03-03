The light of Tuesday morning allowed residents of the Cobblestone subdivision in Alvaton to view the full extent of damage left by a confirmed tornado that ripped through the community overnight.
Ronnie Pearson, director of Warren County Emergency Management, said that after the initial damage assessment, 15 homes showed some degree of damage from the storm. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed Tuesday that a tornado cut through the area.
“Damage ranged from patio furniture being moved to literally porches being torn off of homes, roof damage, windows broken and tons of trees down,” Pearson said. “First and foremost, there was nobody hurt or injured. We talked with a multitude of homeowners that were home and it is kind of unique, but apparently storm season is off to a strong start in Warren County.”
Pearson said John Gordon, meteorologist in charge at the NWS in Louisville, was part of the damage assessment team Tuesday.
“His final conclusion was that we had an F2 tornado with wind speeds up to 116 miles per hour,” Pearson said. “There was some discussion and a thorough investigation and that was his final decision.”
Landon Hampton, a local meteorologist with WxOrNotBG.com who was also on the damage assessment team Tuesday, said the intensity of the storm was apparent in the change in ground damage as the storm moved.
“Some damage started along (Ky.) 231,” Hampton said. “You could see the tops of trees that had been taken off.
“It started out with straight-line winds, and then it crossed over into Cobblestone. You could see the damage was different. Trees were laying in different directions. Roofs had been impaled. When we started seeing that, we knew it had gotten worse.”
Around the neighborhood, patio furniture disfigured after striking homes at high speeds, downed trees and plywood stuck into the roofs of houses were a common sights as homeowners began the task of cleaning up.
Will and Hilarie Spalding had damage including a roof impaled by plywood, fallen trees, shattered windows and garage doors that were twisted and ripped open by the force of the wind.
“We heard the wind change. It was around midnight,” Will Spalding said. “My wife jumped out of bed and went to our 2-year-old’s room and we all went into the living room area and that’s when we heard glass shattering.”
The most intense part of the storm lasted only about 30 seconds, Will Spalding said.
“That’s it,” he said. “For people to say that they didn’t have a lot of time to prepare … that was definitely true.”
“By the time I had picked up our daughter and had gotten to the living room, it was over,” Hilarie Spalding said. “It is amazing how quickly it happened.”
After the storm ended, the Spaldings and other neighbors began surveying their homes for damage using flashlights and headlights from vehicles.
“In the upstairs playroom for my daughter, we had two 2-by-4's come in through the window from the roof of a neighboring house,” he said. “Glass was everywhere. Mud was on the wall. Our garage doors just blew out completely, too. We noticed a 2-by-4 went through the siding and into the interior closet, so it is sticking out about two inches. … You can see daylight through there. It was pretty scary to have all that happen in a matter of 30 seconds.”
Will Spalding said it was the first time his family had experienced a storm such as this, which occurred on the same night that severe storms in Tennessee killed at least 22 people around the state and caused extensive damage in Nashville.
“We have never heard the wind like that … that type of howling,” he said. “I’m very thankful. It could have been worse. I hate to see everything happening in Nashville.”
Tuesday was work day for Will Spalding and the rest of the Cobblestone subdivision.
“We have had our insurance adjustor come out,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve had anything like this happen. We have had a lot of people come out to look at roofing and tree removal. So, it is a lot right now to get in touch with people to take care of the house so we can get back to normal.”
Will Spalding said his family is working to restore and clean up.
“It is actually our daughter’s second birthday today,” he said. “She slept through the storm until my wife came and picked her up. It took a couple of minutes to figure out what it was and to see how blessed we are that it wasn’t worse than what it was.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Pearson said there were still homes without power.
“There are small sections that are still being worked on,” he said. “I think that we’re down to a few that were isolated because of line repairs that had to be made.
“The cleanup effort is underway and it will take some time for some of these families to get back to normal. They have a strong spirit and we commend their efforts.”
A statement issued Tuesday morning by Kim Phelps, senior director of communication and public relations for Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp., said that about 4,500 WRECC customers were without power at the peak of the storm. The vast majority of those outages were restored by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
