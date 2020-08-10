More commercial development could be coming to the Gary Farms Boulevard area after action Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
With an 11-0 vote in a meeting held via video conference, the planning commission approved the application of the Auburndale Gary Farms Limited Partnership and partners Scott Gary, Phil Warren and Robert Carlin to remove the 200-foot setback requirement for outdoor speaker systems at the northern section of the Gary Farms development that abuts Eastland Park subdivision.
The setback will revert to the 100-foot distance defined in the zoning ordinance for the property that is zoned planned unit development.
The development plan amendment applies to 56.7 acres encompassing various properties on Gary Farms Boulevard, Westpark Drive and Scottsville Road.
Much of the property is already developed, but this amendment would facilitate development of a vacant section in the northeast corner of the property near Home Depot and Gordon Food Service.
Larry Hinton, attorney for the applicants, said the change in the setback requirements was needed to allow a financial institution with a drive-through window to possibly locate there.
“We actually have a financial institution looking at that lot,” Hinton said. “The outdoor speaker won’t be used in the evenings or anything, like it would for a restaurant.”
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson pointed out that the development plan conditions for the property include a buffering requirement mandating an eight-foot fence along the border with Eastland Park.
In the only other item on the agenda, the commissioners voted 11-0 to approve the application of Thessen Concrete Contracting and Perry Thessen to rezone 1.66 acres at 60 The Trace Drive from agriculture to residential estate.
The lot will be combined with two vacant lots with frontage on The Trace Drive to form one 3.74-acre lot.
According to the application, the proposed use for the property is for a single-family residence.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
