Trying to get a better handle on the rapid growth of short-term rental businesses like Airbnbs, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has passed amendments to zoning ordinances to better define where these hotel-like businesses can operate.
The changes – which must be approved by Warren Fiscal Court and the cities of Bowling Green, Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn to take effect – passed unanimously in Thursday’s online meeting and will restrict the operation of Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in single-family residential zones.
“We wanted to craft regulations that still allowed short-term rentals, because they have several benefits,” Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said. “But we wanted to minimize the impact on single-family zones.”
The changes in the zoning regulations differentiate between traditional bed-and-breakfast businesses, which generally applies to owner-occupied homes with rooms to rent, and short-term rentals, defined as properties being rented for 30 days or less that could be absentee owner investment properties.
The growth of such short-term rentals in residential subdivisions led to the need to amend the ordinances, according to Peterson.
“When we started looking at this issue a couple of years ago, we had about 75 short-term rentals in the county,” Peterson said. “Now there are about 225 units for rent.”
Some of those have encroached on residential subdivisions, leading to complaints from neighbors and, in some cases, the closing of the short-term rental business.
But Peterson said the goal isn’t necessarily to put short-term rental owners out of business.
“Our goal is not to force compliance but to educate people and help them get in compliance,” Peterson said when the zoning ordinance changes were being drafted last fall.
Under the amendments passed Thursday, short-term rentals are prohibited in sewered single-family residential and industrial zones; however, bed-and-breakfasts may still be allowed with a conditional use permit in all single-family residential zones.
Short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfasts are allowed by right in most all commercial zones.
The zoning ordinance amendments add a new short-term rental license requirement for both the bed-and-breakfast and short-term rental categories.
According to information on the planning commission website, this licensing will ensure that requirements of all local agencies are met. This includes the planning commission, Bowling Green and Warren County building departments, Bowling Green Office of Occupational Licensing and the Warren County Treasurer’s Office.
Although the amendments to the zoning regulations won’t be law until all the county’s legislative bodies pass them, Peterson said the process of drafting the amendments has already had an impact.
“We’ve had several (short-term rentals) come into compliance,” he said. “But there are still quite a few out there.”
One local short-term rental owner, Barry Cummings of the Whispering Waters Airbnb near Alvaton, said he understands the need for changing the ordinances.
“I totally agree with the changes,” said Cummings, whose Airbnb is in compliance because of its rural location. “If you’re in a single-family residential neighborhood, they (short-term rentals) should be limited. “
Peterson said the planning commission staff will take a “measured approach” designed to bring short-term rentals into compliance instead of automatically issuing fines.
“The best thing to do is to call our office (at 270-842-1953) and find out what they need to do to comply,” Peterson said of short-term rental owners.
Peterson said the planning commission will mail information to known short-term rental owners once the amendments are passed by all legislative bodies.
In the meantime, videos and written information about the changes are available on the planning commission’s warrenpc.org website.
In addition to the zoning ordinance amendments, the planning commission on Thursday voted to approve two rezoning applications.
James and Gina Word got approval from all 11 commissioners for rezoning 1.324 acres on Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road near Glasgow Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to create one single-family residential lot.
Applicants Walter and Sharon Jenkins and property owner Terry Perkins were approved for rezoning four acres at 515 Perry Martin Road in Woodburn from agriculture to residential estate.
The development plan for the property near the Simpson County border calls for building two single-family residences of at least 1,200 square feet that will be in addition to a 1,227-square-foot modular home that is already on the property.
