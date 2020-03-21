A lack of business has turned into an opportunity at Sloan Convention Center.
The city-owned facility, like most places that rely on large gatherings to stay open, has been shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
That presents a perfect opportunity to do the long-planned phase two of renovations, potentially without disrupting any business.
Bowling Green City Commissioners discussed the plan at a Tuesday meeting and gave the go-ahead to issue a request for proposals for the project.
Convention Center Corp. Board CEO David Hoehner said phase two will include renovating the ballroom and pre-function areas with new carpeting, floor coverings and ceilings – “basically a full interior renovation,” he said.
A new backup generator will also be installed.
“While the ceilings are out, we are going to coordinate both projects,” Hoehner said.
Phase one renovations, which were completed several years ago on the facility that opened in 1995, included a total makeover of the lobby space, a new roof, landscaping, lighting, art, an LED sign on Scottsville Road and new automatic doors.
The 60,000-square-foot Sloan includes a 19,500-square-foot grand ballroom that can accommodate 1,500 people.
Phase two was put off temporarily last year as the city actively sought a buyer for the facility, but when none materialized, the renovations went back on the city’s agenda, and the closure presented an opportunity.
“This is great timing with the facility closed,” Commissioner Sue Parrigin said.
“This is the time to do it,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson added.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash asked that the request for proposals be ready to go as soon as possible.
“I’d like to move as quickly as we can,” he said, adding that his goal would be the get the project started soon “to keep the local economy going.”
Hoehner said he would aim to have the request for proposals ready to go within a week or so with no concrete timetable beyond that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.