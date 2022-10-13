Bowling Green celebrates Tree Week

Members of ReTreeBG met Monday with Mayor Todd Alcott and city commissioners for a proclamation signing for Tree Week in Bowling Green. From left are Jared Weaver, city parks arborist and ReTreeBG steering committee member; Operation Pride Director Melanie Lawrence; Bowling Green City Commissioner Melinda Hill; Alcott; Clara Verst, ReTreeBG steering committee member; Rita Ellis, ReTreeBG steering committee member; Eleanor Bower, ReTreeBG steering committee member; and Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown.

 Submitted by Eleanor Bower

Tree plantings, educational programs, hikes and tours are just some of the activities planned to celebrate trees and greenspaces as the fifth annual Tree Week continues through Sunday in communities throughout Kentucky.

Recommended for you