Tree plantings, educational programs, hikes and tours are just some of the activities planned to celebrate trees and greenspaces as the fifth annual Tree Week continues through Sunday in communities throughout Kentucky.
Kentucky’s Tree Week originated from the Urban Forest Initiative, a group of University of Kentucky faculty, staff and students who recognized an increased need for urban forestry programming on the campus.
On Monday, members of ReTreeBG met with Mayor Todd Alcott and city commissioners for a proclamation signing for Tree Week in Bowling Green.
Eleanor Bowen, a steering committee member for ReTreeBG, a recently organized volunteer effort to restore the tree canopy lost to the December tornadoes, said Bowling Green’s Tree Week will run through Saturday, with activities daily.
“The sole purpose of Tree Week is to get people outdoors during this beautiful time of year and turn our focus and attention to all of the things that trees do for us,” she said.
She said she and other members of ReTreeBG thought it would be a good idea to participate in Tree Week.
“Right now, we are just getting our feet wet,” she said. “This is our first effort and we thought we could use Tree Week to get people to appreciate and look at the value of trees. We are getting ready to make it official next year.”
On Wednesday, participants were given suggestions of self-guided activities, including a visit to the Baker Arboretum, horseback riding and visiting the library to check out a book from the Tree Book Stories display.
A Greenway Cleanup with the Bike/Walk BG Club will begin at 8:15 a.m. Friday at River Front Park on River Street and a free story time featuring tree stories will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble.
The Warren County Extension Office will offer a free Master Gardener Certified Monarch Way Station Tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Registration is required by calling 270-842-1681.
ReTreeBG will have its first tornado-related tree distribution Saturday at the corner of College Street and Third Avenue.
Anyone who lost one or more trees during the tornado and who filled out a tree request form on the ReTreeBG Facebook page is eligible to receive a free tree.
“The trees we are giving away are native species,” Bowen said. “We are very involved with the importance of planting native trees because they are the ones that attract all of the birds, bees and pollinators.”
Bowen said there will be another tree giveaway in the spring, and forms will be available at the tree giveaway on Saturday.
“We need to replace over 3,000 trees,” she said. This is not just a project for this year. This is an ongoing project.”
She said ReTreeBG is also looking for volunteers for future events and for its steering committee, which meets once a month.
Bowen hopes ReTreeBG’s involvement with Tree Week and the tree giveaway makes a difference and can help begin to restore the tree canopy lost during the tornado.
“We are planting for the future,” she said. “The trees we lost were 50-100 years old, and it’s going to take another 50-100 years to replace them.”
To donate or volunteer for ReTreeBG, visit the group’s Facebook page or e-mail retreebg@gmail.com