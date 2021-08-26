Rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines among K-12 students have fueled a question by some: Why haven’t more schools moved to virtual instruction?
However, for school district leaders making those decisions, several legal hurdles stand in the way.
Eric Kennedy, advocacy director for the Kentucky School Boards Association, said the KSBA has heard from districts in all parts of the state seeking relief amid spiking staff shortages and lower attendance by students.
“This is a concern,” Kennedy said, noting the KSBA has reached out to school districts to let them know their options.
One major obstacle is the state’s current nontraditional instruction policy, Kennedy said. Gone is the flexibility previously granted to school districts that allowed them to use some form of nontraditional instruction throughout the school year.
House Bill 208, which the General Assembly passed in March, essentially reverted the program to a pre-pandemic standard, back when it was mainly used for snow days and flu outbreaks, Kennedy said.
Under that law, school districts get a maximum of 10 student attendance days that can be granted by the state’s education commissioner. If they have a previously approved nontraditional instruction plan, school districts can request additional student attendance days – subject to approval by the education commissioner.
This early in the school year, many districts are leery of burning through those days too quickly, especially with flu season or potential weather-related closures ahead.
“That is what the districts are facing,” Kennedy said.
The issue could come up in a special session, provided the governor calls one. If not, lawmakers could take it up at their regular session in January, Kennedy said.
In an email announcement Thursday, Russellville Independent School District Superintendent Larry Begley said the district will close next week because of staffing difficulties.
His full statement said: “Our district will be closed Monday, August 30th thru Friday, Sept. 3. These days will be made up later on in the school year. There will be no school work required during this time off. We wish to preserve our NTI days for weather events we may face in the future. With the full week off plus weekends and the Labor Day holiday, this will give the teachers and staff we have out as well as our students 10 full days to reset, heal, and prepare to return to school on Sept. 7. We will develop a plan to add make-up days in the near future to not extend the school year by too many days. During this time, all sports and extra-curricular activities will continue as this is an issue with adults and not our students. We are finding it increasingly difficult to staff our buildings to provide the services our kids need. Meals will be delivered to our students via regular bus routes beginning at 10 a.m. daily. Car riders can either arrange to have their meals delivered or pick up meals at Stevenson and the High School at 10 a.m. as well. I know that this may be an inconvenience to some, but at this time, we feel it is in the best interest to close for a time and allow us to reset on this still new school year. We appreciate your understanding and support as we take on these difficult times, making the decisions that are in the best interest of safety and health for our students and adults.”
Asked if his district would like more flexibility with nontraditional instruction, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said “I’m always for having more flexibility.”
“If (lawmakers) come back into session and grant it, that’s great,” Fields said. “We’re only going to use them if we have to.”
About 70% of the school district’s entire staff is currently vaccinated, Fields said. Still, like others around the state, his district is facing staffing shortages amid the pandemic.
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said Tuesday that the district is optimistic its current approach and precautions will be sufficient to keep schools open.
“I do know there is a discussion occurring in regards to (additional nontraditional instruction days). I don’t know that that would be a situation that will necessarily benefit Warren County Public Schools, but we’ll continue to provide our local assessments here,” Clayton said.
Still, regardless of the pandemic or instruction format, schools are federally obligated to provide a free and appropriate public education to children with disabilities, the U.S. Department of Education said in new guidance Tuesday.
“This is a good time to reiterate that essentially no waivers or flexibility have been given by the feds under the federal IDEA law’s universe of mandates on public schools. A major part of why it’s not so simple to just close school or move to virtual or hybrid school, etc,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
The hurdles schools are facing prompted Education Commissioner Jason Glass to write to district superintendents across the state Thursday.
Glass promoted the release of a new Kentucky Department of Education guidance document, titled “Guidance for Offering a Hybrid Performance-Based Schedule.”
“The Kentucky Department of Education has released a new guidance document, Guidance for Offering a Hybrid Performance-Based Schedule, to support districts in implementing a hybrid schedule for grades 5-12 by utilizing their board’s policy on performance-based courses,” Glass wrote, according to the memo the Daily News obtained. “Districts may use a hybrid schedule at the request of students and families as an additional COVID-19 mitigation strategy to assist with social distancing.”
Glass was referring to the kind of credit districts can already provide, credit that is “earned by a student outside of the traditional structure of a 120-hour instructional course,” according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“Since performance-based courses can be virtual or in person, it is possible for a student in all performance-based courses to attend school on a hybrid schedule,” Glass wrote to superintendents Thursday. “The guidance says students on a hybrid performance-based schedule must have requested the schedule; follow the district’s board policy for performance-based courses; and have their in-person attendance tracked and maintained outside of the student information system for safety.”
Additionally, a new emergency regulation could be used to grant school districts more flexibility in how they count student attendance, Kennedy noted.
The regulation provides that students shall be “physically present in the school to be counted in attendance” – except if the student is in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or isolation due to infection and is “receiving at least the minimum amount of daily instruction required.”
