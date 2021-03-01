Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for... Green County in central Kentucky... Hart County in central Kentucky... Southern Larue County in central Kentucky... Marion County in central Kentucky... Taylor County in central Kentucky... Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky... Edmonson County in south central Kentucky... Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky... Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky... * Until 545 AM CST Monday /645 AM EST Monday/. * At 846 PM CST /946 PM EST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past several hours. * Significant areal flooding will continue in some areas overnight. Low water crossings or other flood-prone locations may remain flooded and impassable. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Glasgow, Campbellsville, Lebanon, Hodgenville, Greensburg, Munfordville, Brownsville, Three Springs, Monroe and Horse Cave. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely and have them relay your report to the National Weather Service in Louisville. &&