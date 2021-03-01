Warren County Public Schools students headed back to their classrooms Monday for the district’s first week of fully in-person instruction in nearly a year.
“We know that there are learning gaps, but we want to specifically respond to the interrupted learning that we know our students have encountered,” Melissa Stephanski, the school district’s chief academic officer, said in last week’s Superintendents Webcast hosted by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Reopening its schools in late August, WCPS was one of the earliest in the state to do so, albeit on a hybrid, A/B schedule that blended distance learning and at least two days of in-person classes each week. Students were also able to attend school purely online if they chose to do so – an option the district will continue to offer as it expands fully in-person classes to four days a week, with Fridays still given over to distance learning.
With the focus of the webcast on how schools across the state are using federal relief money to bounce back from the pandemic, Stephanski laid out the district’s “five-prong approach” to support students and staff.
“In Warren County, one of the things that we are looking at using our funding for is of course to support student learning and our teachers and schools,” Stephanski said during the webcast, which was broadcast on YouTube.
WCPS is using federal relief money to continue offering student transportation, academic help on the weekends, winter and spring-break school, dropout prevention and “district accountability” meetings, which act as a last-ditch effort to overcome student disengagement in school.
The district has been planning since at least January to coordinate how to offer in-person classes four days a week for all students who want to attend, Stephanski said.
Going forward, Stephanski said WCPS is going to look at historical case studies and consult with education experts to glean best practices and offer schools a list of goals they can work toward. It’s interviewing stakeholders, such as its school-based family resource and youth services centers, to help guide that effort, Stephanski said.
“We want to get a very big view of what we’re facing,” she said.
