Beginning April 1, Warren County Public Schools will accept nonresident student applications for the 2022-23 school year through the district’s website.
The enrollment process for nonresident students in the state was recently changed by passage of House Bill 563.
The bill eases the pathway for nonresident students to attend public schools outside their district by directing school boards to craft nonresident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance – a key factor in how schools are funded in Kentucky.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton has publicly voiced his disagreement with House Bill 563.
He told the Daily News last year the new bill will cause tax dollars to be “siphoned away” from public schools.
Despite still having concerns with the long-term implications of the bill, Clayton said he was pleased school systems were forbidden to discriminate among nonresident students.
“The key difference with this bill, as I understand it, is that we are discouraged from discrimination,” Clayton said. “Because of that, I am encouraged by that particular language. In terms of the impact of House Bill 563, unfortunately with WCPS being one of the fastest-growing school districts in the state … it’s difficult to predict. We are not anticipating a significant change.”
Similar to the new nonresident enrollment process implemented by the Bowling Green Independent School District, Clayton said new nonresident students will be admitted by date of application and up to capacity limitations at each school in the district.
Previously, the current home districts of students had to agree on allowing a certain number of students to attend schools in other districts.
“It will remain consistent,” he said of the process. “If capacity is not a challenge at that particular school, we have always tried to honor that request as best as we can. Principals will make those decisions as they review their capacity limitations at each school. Our enrollment process is based on when the applications come in and are reviewed. Our process will not change.”
However, Clayton still voiced disagreement on House Bill 563 and maintained it would create “a greater disparity among schools in the commonwealth.”
“The long-term concern remains the same,” he said. “All we can do is that we make our community aware what the long-term implications of the bill are. Eventually tax dollars will go to charter and private schools. We have watched this play out in several states across America. The only variable in play is how long it will take for it to occur.”