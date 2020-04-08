In a time of social distancing, Western Kentucky University hopes to bridge the divide Thursday with an online Day of Caring event aimed at bringing students, faculty, staff and alumni together.
“Day of Caring will offer (participants) an opportunity to reminisce about their favorite WKU memories and meet new friends over social media while honoring what makes WKU special – the strength of the WKU family,” said Amanda Trabue, the university’s vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement, in a news release.
With throwback photos and anecdotes about WKU faculty, staff and classmates who shaped their time on the Hill, the university is asking campus community members to connect with WKU’s Alumni Association through social media and by using the hashtag #TogetherWKU.
Anyone with a connection to WKU is challenged to update their Facebook profile picture with the Day of Caring frame, offer advice or encouragement to the Class of 2020 and use a special Instagram template to share cherished times on the Hill.
WKU’s Day of Caring also aims to mobilize the WKU community into action.
Those interested in making a gift to the university are asked to support emergency student assistance through the need-based WKU Opportunity Fund, the WKU Alumni Association Initiatives Fund or the university’s Food Pantry. Alternatively, supporters can give to their favorite area of campus life.
“Some students lack the personal technology required to access online courses, many have faced a loss of income with the closure of their places of employment, and others will face new issues that seemed unthinkable a short while ago,” Trabue said. “Alumni and friends who are able can help WKU students whose ability to complete this semester is challenged by the economic realities of this time.”
– More information is available online at wku.edu/dayofcaring.
