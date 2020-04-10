One thing the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped is the growth of grass and the resulting complaints to the city about unmowed lawns.
City Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers, whose department oversees code enforcement, said tall grass complaints are “our No. 1 case type.”
“Now we have started seeing (those complaints) with the warm weather,” he said.
City ordinance says property owners may not let grass grow to be over 10 inches tall. Weeds, grass and shrubs must also be maintained to avoid obstructing rights of way or utilities.
Despite the shutdown of city buildings and other social distancing measures, the city’s code enforcement personnel are still working.
Most are “working remotely, going straight from their homes to the field,” Childers said.
The city outfitted code enforcement officers with iPads and mobile printers about a year ago, allowing them to do most of their work out of the office.
The procedure on tall grass and similar complaints is unchanged from previous years: After a complaint, code enforcement officers go the scene. If a property is not in compliance, officers give notice to the property owner that they have a week to remedy the situation. If that doesn’t work, the property owners can be cited and the city will mow the property and charge the cost to the property owner.
Self-quarantining might alleviate the issue to some extent this year as more people are home and able to mow their lawns regularly, Childers said.
– For more on code enforcement and online complaint forms, visit www.bgky.org.
While the citizens pay to mow the lawns in parks which they cannot use. While the couple of families that control this town keep the tax payer funded golf courses open for their personal enjoyment. Thanks for nothing!
