Parents of Warren County Public Schools students can now choose whether they’d like their child to receive in-person or online instruction this fall with the release Friday of new details about the district’s Virtual Academy options.
Parents can specify their preference through a new intent form. Along with the online form, the district also published videos Friday featuring its instructional directors. Sarah Johnson, WCPS’ director of elementary education, and Laura Hudson, director of instruction for secondary schools, who shared new details about online learning options.
“This is not anything like the emergency (non-traditional instruction) that we experienced in the spring,” Hudson told parents in a video presentation.
For students who opt-in for online instruction, a reliable internet connection and device, such as a Chromebook or laptop, is required. Participation in the district’s Virtual Academy option also requires a minimum one semester requirement, the district administrators said.
Johnson outlined what that might look like for elementary-age students.
“This will be a combination of online, instructional videos from our teachers, online interactive sessions with our teachers, project-based learning, assessments, virtual field trips (and) experiments,” she said. “We will be ensuring learning. We will have accountability built-in with ongoing assessments as well as feedback. The assessments will help guide our instruction, and then the feedback will help your students grow.”
For students between preschool and the sixth grade, the online instruction schedule will include daily interaction with teachers and weekly assessments used to help inform learning. School meals will be available for pick-up, and students will also be eligible for extracurricular activities offered by their school, Johnson added. Related arts classes will also be offered each week, she said.
In a recent parent input survey that elicited about 11,000 responses, about 25% indicated a preference for a virtual learning option for their children.
Students who opt for in-person instruction will be asked to follow state guidelines for reopening schools. That includes undergoing temperature checks before school, practicing social distancing when appropriate and wearing masks or face coverings when not at their desk or when social distancing isn’t practicable.
“When they’re moving or closer than 6 feet, we will have those masks on,” Hudson said, explaining the standard for mask use.
If an intermittent closure is required due to an uptick in virus cases within schools, Google Classroom will be the district’s primary vehicle for delivering instruction.
At the middle and high school levels, students who choose online learning may be asked to work more independently as the school year plays out.
The district has purchased an online learning platform with various tools that enable this, Hudson said. This includes video recording of teachers delivering content in their subject area, Hudson said. Through the learning platform, students can pause, fast forward or get help, she said. It features a glossary, guided notes and even some text-to-speech capability for sounding out difficult words.
“The students can control that on a daily basis,” Hudson said.
Students will be able to log-in each day, and they will be required to participate each school day. The tool checks students’ participation by tracking their active learning minutes, Hudson said. Learning will also be assessed through tests and project-based learning, she said.
Course schedulers will try to pair students with classes that most closely match what they registered for in the spring, Hudson said. However, “not every course that is available in-person is offered as an online course,” she said.
Hudson stressed that there could be complications with a students’ transcript if they switched to another learning option mid-stream, hence the minimum semester commitment.
Superintendent Rob Clayton will share additional details about the district’s reopening plans during a Facebook Live event at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.