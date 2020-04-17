Speaking to school superintendents through a webcast this week, Kentucky’s interim education commissioner paused to take stock of the experiences high school seniors are missing out on during the coronavirus pandemic, from prom to graduation ceremonies and other rites of passage.
Commissioner Kevin Brown had consulted with students about the “little things” they were looking forward to before graduating, including special breakfasts and parading through their elementary and middle schools in their caps and gowns.
“I encourage superintendents and principals to think out of the box about how we might be able to honor some of those same (traditions),” Brown said, suggesting that school leaders make use of digital alternatives, which have become a staple of life in the social distancing era.
Leaders in area school districts seem to be following that advice. Several are spotlighting their seniors online, issuing social media challenges or planting Class of 2020 signs in their front yards as a surprise.
“Our hearts really go out to our seniors and to our families,” said Amy Allen, principal at Glasgow High School.
The high school is planning for a traditional, small group or virtual ceremony and will act based on state guidance, Allen said.
“We just want to make the best out of a bad situation,” she said.
At the same time, school leaders are waiting for guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear about whether schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Brown said Tuesday that superintendents should expect an update early next week.
School districts are also hoping for traditional, in-person senior proms and graduation ceremonies – even if they must be postponed into the summer.
“We’re hanging on to that,” said Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton, emphasizing the school board’s interest in holding traditional graduation ceremonies and senior proms.
During the district’s school board meeting Thursday, board member Amy Duvall read from prepared remarks and sympathized with families who are missing out on ball games, concerts and other year-end celebrations.
“Currently, graduation is scheduled for May 22 and 23. I don’t believe anyone thinks we will be allowed to have it in May,” Duvall said. “I want to have a traditional graduation later in the summer. When restrictions are finally lifted, I would hope we could do a touchless ceremony outside at each of the high school football stadiums. This would be my personal preference option as of now. I know there will be many considerations when the board makes the decision. My goal would be to make it not only safe, but as special as we possibly can. I am looking for a light at the end of this really dark tunnel. I know better days (are) ahead. My best wishes and prayers to each of you over the coming days.”
WCPS is also exploring the viability of online graduation ceremonies, Clayton said.
Clayton will meet online with graduating seniors to elicit their feedback and suggestions on graduation ceremonies and other year-end celebrations.
“Our students’ voices are a critical part of the decision-making process,” he said.
In any case, WCPS is close to a decision on the matter, Clayton said.
“We’ll make a decision sometime next week in terms of postponing graduation,” Clayton said.
Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw said his school district is also strongly interested in having its prom and high school graduation ceremony in person, with the possibility of holding those events in June or July.
That decision will be informed by guidance from Beshear and other authorities, McGraw said.
“We will look to make adjustments accordingly with the focus on trying to have in-person events if at all possible,” he said.
In the meantime, the district has been communicating with families about other ways to celebrate seniors’ achievements.
On Thursday, students swung by the school in their vehicles to pick up their caps and gowns. Wearing gloves and face masks, school staff passed them to students through car windows, along with a surprise gift: Class of 2020 signs for students to display in their yards.
“We just love the senior class,” McGraw said. “We want to make the end of the senior year as special as we possibly can.”
