Raising the alarm Tuesday about increases in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 4,151 new positives, pushing the state’s running total of cases to 183,168.
Beshear also reported 35 new deaths and a virus positivity rate that continued to climb: 9.59%.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus, and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” Beshear said. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work, and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”
The governor reported several new record metrics. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 (1,777), patients being treated in ICUs (441) and those who need ventilators to breathe (241) all rose to new highs.
Locally, Warren County was among the top Kentucky counties with the most positive cases Beshear reported Tuesday – 148 new cases.
The Barren River District Health Department has reported a total of 13,876 cases since the pandemic started, 11,430 of whom have recovered. The department’s eight-county health district now has 170 reported deaths from COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths from the previous day.
The breakdown by recoveries/deaths/cases is Barren: 1,743, 21 2,069; Butler: 493, 16, 609; Edmonson: 337, 13, 400; Hart: 664, 4, 869; Logan: 1,077, 34 1,268; Metcalfe: 320 3 397; Simpson: 557, 9, 733 and Warren: 6,239, 70, 7,531.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not affiliated with the Barren River district – reported eight new cases Tuesday. Allen County has had a total of 737 reported cases since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 648 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine, with the remaining 74 deemed active cases. The county’s virus-related death toll remains at 15.
As the number of reported cases continues to surge, Beshear offered good news Monday when he said the state anticipates getting its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December and the Moderna vaccine two weeks afterward.
The early vaccines – which have both demonstrated efficacy above 90% in trials – will be initially reserved for those most vulnerable to COVID-19: long-term care residents and staff and frontline health care workers at hospitals and clinics.
Anticipating that news, Med Center Health has been preparing to hit the ground running shortly after the vaccines are expected to be authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration this month.
The Pfizer vaccine, which Beshear said will be the first Kentucky is to receive, must be stored at temperatures colder than an Antarctic winter to remain viable.
Dr. Melinda Joyce, a pharmacist and vice president at Med Center Health, is helming the organization’s vaccine distribution effort and said it recently got good news on that front.
“Originally, we were under the impression that the Pfizer vaccine actually wouldn’t come to us frozen, and so we do have freezers available in our pharmacy that can go to the -94 degrees that’s necessary to keep the vaccine,” Joyce said. “We have since heard that the state may actually send the vaccine out in dry ice. Still, we would need to make sure it’s kept frozen. It would just not have to be at that ultra-cold temperature, and then we would have to monitor it closely to make sure that it’s used within a certain length of time.”
Under this storage method, the vaccine would stay fresh for up to 15 days. Before it’s administered, Joyce said, it must be thawed out for roughly three hours.
“Each vial contains five doses. So one of the things that is critical is to make sure that we have five people ready to get that vaccine at a time because it’s only good once it’s mixed up for four or six hours,” Joyce said.
The hospital system is already mapping out which of its employees will get it and how to follow-up for the required booster shot that must be administered three weeks from the first dose.
“It is necessary for people to get both doses” in order to achieve the vaccine’s 95% effectiveness against the virus, Joyce said.
While Med Center Health awaits the arrival of a vaccine, it’s assembled a team of doctors and hospital personnel to assess how it can efficiently get its staff vaccinated and then assist with broader vaccine distribution efforts next year, Joyce said.
There are, however, many hurdles health care providers need to clear to make widespread vaccination and herd immunity achievable – namely, inspiring confidence in the drug’s safety and efficacy and ensuring patients get follow-up doses.
Med Center Health will be working with public awareness campaigns and following up with vaccine recipients to remind them to get the necessary booster shots. Otherwise, they aren’t fully immune.
Joyce said that vaccine skepticism will be a challenge.
“We’ve got to work hard to make sure that folks understand that this vaccine did not just happen,” Joyce said, noting that the development of a vaccine against other, less transmissible coronaviruses, like the bird flu, had been in the works for years.
Joyce said there are no serious side effects as a result of administering the vaccine, other than a passing headache or other minor effects that indicate an immune response to the vaccine.
One key question that remains unanswered is whether those who’ve received the vaccine can still spread it to others. Another is whether this would be a one-time-only vaccination or if it would something people would need to get on an annual basis.
Vaccination of the pediatric population also remains an open question because most research has been conducted on people 18 and older, Joyce said.
As a result, Joyce said, “I think we’ll still be wearing masks and doing some form of social distancing even once the vaccine becomes available because … even with Pfizer and Moderna making as much vaccine as they possibly can, to have all of the United States vaccinated is still going to take most likely until summer (2021).”
Until then, Joyce said, the public should continue to follow health guidelines around social distancing and mask use and get their flu shot if they have not gotten one this year.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdaily news.com.
