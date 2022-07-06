At Green River Lock and Dam No. 5, the water intake levels are about a foot lower than they were a year ago, before the dam removal began. The Edmonson County Water District cannot afford the levels getting much lower, said Tony Sanders, ECWD’s general manager.
While ECWD is still able to pump water, its pumping capacity has dropped 80 gallons per minute with only 8 feet of the dam – about 33% of the total dam height – already removed.
Sanders said that if the water intake levels drop another 1.5 feet, the issue could become critical.
After Sanders brought the issue to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Conservancy last week, the team decided to temporarily halt dam removal until a permanent solution is devised.
“Eventually that dam will be removed,” said David Phemister, state director for The Nature Conservancy. “But the partnership is not going to proceed on that until we have a solution to the satisfaction of all parties, until we’ve got an answer on the water supply.”
There was much celebration upon the start of Lock and Dam No. 5 removal last September. The dam had sat defunct for 70 years after the Corps of Engineers stopped using it in 1951, and its decommissioning would open up 73 miles of free-flowing Green River for visitors and wildlife.
The three aims of the $4.6 million project were to improve canoe and kayak safety, restore aquatic ecosystem health and provide an economic benefit to local communities by allowing boat traffic along the river.
Lower water intake levels were always a consideration, but based on the preliminary studies, they weren’t expected to reach the current level, Phemister said.
Before the project began, The Nature Conservancy paid for an engineering study and worked with the Corps of Engineers on a larger modeling and feasibility study to determine the impact of dam removal at the ECWD water intake points.
“The river is not performing exactly as the model predicted,” Phemister said. “A model is a model, and it’s a complex, dynamic system. So it was never stipulated or identified that there was zero chance that these low water conditions would occur, it just wasn’t deemed the most likely outcome.”
At the project’s start, The Nature Conservancy provided ECWD with a portable pump system as an emergency backup plan in case it did have water supply issues. However, the system is more of a temporary short-term measure that “might work in a pinch” than a sustainable long-term solution, Sanders said.
After last week’s meeting, the Corps of Engineers surveyed and measured the river again to get a more accurate sense of the river’s performance. They are currently processing the updated information, said Michael Borchers, USACE Louisville District chief of Hydrology & Hydraulics Section.
Once the analysis is complete, the stakeholders will get together again to determine the best options. Borchers said they hope to get to that point in a matter of weeks due to the urgency of continuing dam removal.
Having an unused piece of infrastructure in the middle of the river is a health risk and a failure waiting to happen, Borchers said. Just a few years ago, Lock and Dam No. 6 began to crumble, threatening wildlife and people downstream. Borchers would rather control the dam removal than repeat the Lock No. 6 incident.
“There are a lot of problems when something fails uncontrolled,” he said.
The current issue is not a question of running out of water, Phemister said.
“There’s plenty of water and would be plenty of water in the Green River if it were even much much lower than it is now,” he said. “The issue is the elevation of the intakes and ensuring we get that water supply into the intakes.”
It’s too early to speculate about a potential solution, both Phemister and Borchers said.
But they are confident that one that satisfies all parties exists.
“We want to take care of ECWD. The water concerns they have are valid and paramount,” Borchers said. “This is definitely a problem, but it’s a solvable problem.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.