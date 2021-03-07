AMVETS Post 130 is hosting its first food and clothing drive of the year March 27 at Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green. Nonperishable foods, winter clothes and spring clothes will be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The food and clothing donations from the drive will be taken to the veteran’s store in Fairview Plaza, said Gerald Mounce, commander of the post. The veteran’s store offers free clothing and food to all veterans.
The March 27 food and clothing drive is the post’s first drive of the year. Post 130 hosts a food and clothing drive at least once every quarter, Mounce said.
The drive in December saw a large turnout, Mounce said.
“Because of COVID, we’ve seen so many people that have lost their jobs and aren’t getting any unemployment,” Mounce said. “So we’re seeing a lot of younger vets coming in now, embarrassed that they’re having to come in and ask for help.”
The post expects to see another large turnout for the drive because veterans are still unemployed, hungry and homeless from the effects of the pandemic, Mounce said.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are being helped out,” Mounce said.
Post 130 was started in 2017, and the food and clothing drives have been an on-and-off tradition since its establishment. Last year was the largest turnout for the drives the post has seen, Mounce said.
Both the veteran’s store and the drive are run by veteran volunteers.
“Everything we do is volunteer,” Mounce said.
The veteran’s store is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, and the store will be taking food and clothing donations year-round for those that cannot make it to the AMVETS drive.
