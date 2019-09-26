As he toured the nursing school facilities Wednesday at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex in Bowling Green, state Attorney General Andy Beshear sought to make one thing clear about his bid for governor.
“We’re here because of our commitment to health care, which I believe is a basic human right,” said Beshear, a Democrat who will challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in November. “I believe that access to affordable health care is on the line in this election.”
In a campaign stop, Beshear appeared with Democratic ally and state Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green and aimed to contrast himself with Bevin, whom he cast as an opponent to health care coverage protections for preexisting conditions.
“I am fighting not only this governor, but the federal government, to preserve coverage for preexisting conditions,” Beshear said.
A request for comment from Bevin’s campaign office was not returned Wednesday, but in a recent report published by the Lexington Herald-Leader, the campaign called a political ad that levied a similar criticism at the governor “inaccurate and defamatory.”
While visiting WKU’s School of Nursing and Allied Health, Beshear at times stopped to talk with students and chat with them about their studies. Addressing a shortage of nurses in the state, Beshear vowed to pour more funding into higher education if elected governor. The health care sector, along with agribusiness and advanced manufacturing, was included in a jobs plan he touted.
As one of his first acts in office, Beshear said he would also end efforts to add work requirements for Medicaid, which he said would throw tens of thousands of Kentuckians off of their insurance plans.
During a recent stop in Bowling Green, Bevin said he would continue to work on reforming the state’s Medicaid system to include a work or community service requirement if reelected to a second term.
His previous efforts have been tied up in the court system.
“The Medicaid waiver will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court,” Bevin said in a recent Daily News article. “And we’ll win.
“In a work environment like we have, with thousands of open positions, why should we not expect able-bodied individuals to work in exchange for free health care? It’s not too much to ask,” Bevin said.
On Tuesday, as the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors entered its ninth day, dozens of UAW members showed up to a local union hall to apply for strike pay and a union medical card. GM announced last week that it would no longer pay for health insurance for workers on strike.
Before Beshear’s stop at the health sciences complex, he visited workers picketing at the Corvette plant, a campaign official told the Daily News.
“What those proud union members are doing right now is fighting for the middle class,” Beshear said. “I stand with them.”
As governor, he promised that ordinary Kentucky families would savor the fruits of a growing economy and “not some out-of-state CEO.”
“If this is truly a time of economic prosperity, our families don’t feel it,” he said.
