The six cats and one dog that survived a Sunday morning fire that resulted in the deaths of 71 other animals have varying recovery prospects.
The Bowling Green Fire Department was able to control the fire at the home at the corner of West 10th Avenue and Vine Street within five minutes, and contacted the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society to assist with the treatment and transport of animals.
BGFD spokeswoman Katie McKee said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 48 cats, 22 dogs and one bird perished, McKee said.
The family who lived in the home were not present at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.
Local humane society director Lorri Hare said the surviving dog, a 13-year-old poodle on heart medication, has been returned to its owner to take to a veterinarian.
Three kittens that survived are in foster care, an adult cat is under veterinary care and "not doing well," another cat is being cared for by the humane society and one more cat appears to be recovering nicely, Hare said.
"It's a very traumatic situation for everybody, the (animal) owners and shelter workers and first responders," Hare said Monday.
Hare said the animals that died were largely collared and wore vaccination tags, maintained a healthy body weight and most of them were spayed or neutered.
The humane society was familiar with the one of the owners of the animals from previous shelter visits where she brought them in for vaccinations or bought flea and tick preventatives, and the owner had actually brought in other animals that didn't belong to her for spaying or neutering, Hare said.
"I really think that it's a situation where they had great hearts and were trying to help animals and got very easily overwhelmed," Hare said. "Unfortunately, we see that a lot ... I don't think there were any ill intentions, it just escalated to a situation where there were far too many."
Only one of the surviving animals had visible burn or singe marks, while the rest suffered smoke inhalation.
Nursing the three surviving kittens back to health will be a challenge, and Hare said a foster home is being used to bottle- and force-feed them to aid in their recovery.
"I'm not sure they will survive, and if they do I'm very fearful they will have lasting effects," Hare said.
Hare credited the BGFD for their work in providing oxygen and other life-saving measures to the surviving animals and urged pet owners to get their animals spayed or neutered.
