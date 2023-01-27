Protesters target Anna’s Greek Restaurant
Buy Now

Protesters gather on the steps of Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Monday in response to one of the officers involved in the raid that resulted in the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor giving a presentation in the restaurant about the events of that night at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky meeting last week.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

More than a week after an appearance and presentation by former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Jonathan Mattingly stirred outrage among unsuspecting patrons, the owners of Anna's Greek Restaurant issued a statement of apology.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you