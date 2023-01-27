Protesters gather on the steps of Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Monday in response to one of the officers involved in the raid that resulted in the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor giving a presentation in the restaurant about the events of that night at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky meeting last week.
More than a week after an appearance and presentation by former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Jonathan Mattingly stirred outrage among unsuspecting patrons, the owners of Anna's Greek Restaurant issued a statement of apology.
One of three LMPD officers who took part in the 2020 raid of a Louisville apartment that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, Mattingly had been invited by the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky to speak to the group.
The event was to have taken place Jan. 17 at the Bowling Green Country Club and was to have featured Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles.
The country club and Quarles pulled out of the event, however, and the local GOP women's club met that night with Mattingly at Anna's, where patrons said they were taken by surprise by a presentation the former officer gave that featured video footage broadcast throughout the venue of the aftermath of the raid and demonstrations in Louisville with audible gunshots.
At least two patrons who dined at Anna's that night posted accounts on social media about being caught off guard by the presentation, and several dozen people protested outside the restaurant Monday night.
The restaurant issued a statement in response Thursday afternoon.
"We want to sincerely apologize for the atmosphere that was unintentionally created that led to the heightened emotions of individuals dining at Anna's Greek Restaurant," the statement issued Thursday said. "We also want to extend our apologies to anyone else who has been emotionally or negatively affected by this controversial incident."
The restaurant said it received a request two hours in advance to accommodate a group of roughly 80 people, and that it was unaware of the content of the presentation.
"We have now recognized the need to be exceedingly diligent in reviewing any content to be presented when blending restaurant patrons with private events," the statement said. "As a result of these events, we have learned and grown from this unfortunate experience. It is our sincere hope that our community can also learn, grow and become stronger through love and unity. It is our deepest desire to meet the needs of all people who visit our restaurant, regardless of race, religion, culture and opinions."
Taylor's death sparked demonstrations and calls for justice globally.
A grand jury declined to indict Mattingly after being presented with evidence by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.
Mattingly, who was determined not to have fired the shot that killed Taylor, has since retired from LMPD, and four current and former LMPD detectives have been charged in federal court with crimes related to allegations of falsifying information used to obtain the no-knock search warrant for Taylor's home and covering up their actions afterward.
Mattingly has also apologized for disrupting diners; the Republican Women's Club has not responded to the controversy.
