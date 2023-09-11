The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought over 500 supporters out to Bowling Green Ballpark this weekend.
The walk united dozens of local organizations in raising over $100,000 for research and support services.
Sydney Daugherty, a chair for the event, said it was a wonderful day to help those struggling with the disease.
“Every single dollar that we raise helps,” Daugherty said. “There’s millions and millions in our country alone who suffer from Alzheimer’s, so as much awareness and funds we can bring to this, the better.”
A total of 70 teams from various groups filed into the streets around the stadium, many carrying multicolored Promise Garden flowers that represent their relationship to Alzheimer’s.
Shaska Hines, captain of Med Center Health’s team and a manager of home care, has seen firsthand the struggles of many Alzheimer patients through her work.
She said beyond raising support funds, the event also helps teach the realities of caring for someone with the disease.
“I think awareness is the biggest thing,” Hines said. “If you know someone with Alzheimer’s, (it’s learning) what that might look like one year from now, what that might look like five years from now – just being aware how that person progresses so that you as a family member can be prepared and help your loved ones.”
The event is still accepting donations at act.alz.org/bowlinggreen.
Cruisin’ for a Cure, the top team donor this year, presented a $20,000 check raised through their car shows. Cruisin’ for a Cure benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, the event organizer, has around 13 staff members who oversee events across the region.
Brittany Bennett, The Longest Day manager with the association, said events like these are a lot of work for a small number of people, but it’s always worth the effort.
“I was a caregiver at a professional level while I went to college, and I just fell in love with the nonprofit world and seeing the firsthand effects and caregivers and their families,” Bennett said. “Things that happened to their family members made me really want to make a difference in our communities.”
Bennett said the association offers around-the-clock services to those in need, including caregiver programs to aid families and free training for organizations.
They also offer a free 24/7 hotline that connects callers to “master level clinicians” in over 28 languages. Anyone seeking advice or help with an Alzheimer’s patient can call 800-272-3900.
“No matter what kind of question you have, someone will be able to answer it and get you where you need to go,” Bennett said. “Whether it’s Christmas Day and you have a question about mom’s new behavior that she’s exhibiting, someone’s gonna answer that phone and tell you what needs to be done.”
Those interested in volunteering can visit alz.org/kyin/volunteer.
The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 6 million Americans live with the disease, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to them.
They said Kentucky alone has 75,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 247,000 caregivers.