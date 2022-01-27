Tyler Dayton of Rainbow Gold Apiaries in Crossville, Tenn., speaks to Sara and Brenda Whitaker of Edmonton at the 2020 South Central Kentucky Beekeeping School hosted by the Allen County Beekeepers Association Inc. at Allen County-Scottsville High School.
A swarm of bees scurry in an observation hive as Tyler and Jeff Dayton of Rainbow Gold Apiaries in Crossville, Tenn., speak to visitors at the South Central Kentucky Beekeeping School hosted by the Allen County Beekeepers Association Inc. at Allen County-Scottsville High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Tyler Dayton of Rainbow Gold Apiaries in Crossville, Tenn., speaks to Sara and Brenda Whitaker of Edmonton at the 2020 South Central Kentucky Beekeeping School hosted by the Allen County Beekeepers Association Inc. at Allen County-Scottsville High School.
Amid concerns about bee population decline, the Allen County Beekeepers Association will provide an up-close look at the world of honey by hosting its annual South Central Kentucky Beekeeping School for the 17th year.
Allen County Beekeepers Association President Clifford Oliver said anybody is welcome to attend classes.
“The bees aren’t as plentiful as they used to be on account of disease,” Oliver said. “We have around 15 classes that are good for anyone who wants to come. People can gain a lot of knowledge and respect for different aspects of bees and pollinators.”
The New York Times last fall reported that nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on animal pollinators to reproduce, around 35% of the world’s crops are also dependent on pollinators and the economic value of bees is billions of dollars.
The scale of pollinator decline is still not well understood.
Oliver said the practice of beekeeping, if done correctly, could be very beneficial for the general public.
“For the farmer and the person who wants to raise flowers, you can expect the yield to be much better if the pollination is good,” he said. “ It’s about 25% to 40% better if there are plenty of bees. People also consume honey. I run about 25 hives myself, and I sell the honey.”
The event will be Feb. 5 at the Allen County-Scottsville High School Science Wing at 1545 Veterans Highway in Scottsville.
Classes will begin after a keynote speech from Kamen Reynolds at 8:30 a.m. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m.
Classes are made possible thanks to a partnership with the Laura Turner Dugas Foundation of Allen County. Admission for the event is $10 per individual, $15 per couple and $25 for any nonprofit group. No pre-registration is required.
Attendees can attend any four classes of their choice. Each session will provide a 45-minute review of the particular topic.
Oliver said classes will range from beginner to expert level and will cover almost every facet of beekeeping and making honey.
The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen is also assisting in bringing multiple vendors so attendees can purchase unique gifts and beekeeping equipment.
Smoke Shack BBQ will cater lunch and door prizes will be drawn before all attractions and classes are scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.
For more questions on the school or on the Allen County Beekeepers Association, call Oliver at 270-935-8453.
