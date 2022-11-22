Friday morning, Guaranteed Pest Control's office was cramped with over a thousand cereal boxes.
Boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Corn Flakes and Fruit Loops were stacked from floor to ceiling in one corner while hundreds of others were scattered across the office in large cardboard boxes.
Just when it looked like the space was at capacity, a group brought in 787 cereal boxes to add to the pile.
Guaranteed Pest Control spends the last three months of each year giving back to the community to "create a culture of caring," said India Blankenship, office manager.
In October, the office hosts a Disney trunk or treat for Bowling Green. In November, it holds a cereal drive to give back to schools, and in December, it participates in Christmas parades and hands out "bags of blessings" to a variety of organizations, Blankenship said.
This is the fifth annual cereal drive. This year, schools and local businesses in Warren, Allen and Cumberland counties collected boxes to donate to school family resource centers for kids who might need it in their area.
"It's just easier for kids to grab a box of cereal and eat that if they're alone and don't have anything to eat," Blankenship said. "They can eat some cereal and still get nutrients from it. Cereal’s not too heavy to put in their backpacks either.”
On Monday afternoon, before the cereal went to the family resource centers, the boxes were set up in a line like dominoes in the T.C. Cherry Elementary hallway. The student who brought in the most – second-grader Avery Lawrence with 720 boxes – got to push the first domino and set the chain reaction in motion.
"The energy was high today, because today was the dominoes," said Ann Bolin, a special education teacher at T.C. Cherry Elementary and cereal drive coordinator. "But seeing stacks of cereal all over the school, that's also cool. And seeing these businessmen come in to help us set up and all the kids were like, 'who is that?' ... That's really cool for the kids to watch."
T.C. Cherry's goal was to bring in 1,500 boxes. but they "busted that pretty quickly," Bolin said. They ended up raising nearly double, collecting 2,900 boxes in a school of 320 students. Whether students brought in one box or 100 boxes, the lesson was the same, Bolin added.
"It taught them not to just be consumers of things, but to be producers for other people," she said. "I just thought it would be cool to teach the kids to give back."
During the cereal drive, students made posters to hold during the after-school pickup line and painted reminders on the school's doors and windows. A leadership team helped organize the event and parents were very involved and savvy in their shopping, Bolin said.
“Everybody put together their own part of it," she said. "The whole school came together.”
On Tuesday, Guaranteed Pest Control repeated the domino stacking and toppling process in Allen County, with the boxes county schools and businesses had collected during November.
"It's good for our kids, just the experience of giving back to the community that's given us so much through the pandemic and through the tornado situation," said T.C. Cherry Elementary Principal Kory Twyman. “I think it's a source of pride for our school, being able to be front and center in doing things for our community."