Kentucky Youth Advocates recently released its 32nd annual KIDS COUNT annual report on child well-being; the results for southcentral Kentucky are mixed.
As Kentucky children recover from the pandemic, tornadoes and flooding, the 2023 gubernatorial race lies not too far ahead, said Terry Brooks, Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director, in a news release.
“Our kids are depending on us to stand above the political fray,” Brooks said. “One first step is to ensure the voices of the young people in our lives are heard in communities to the statehouse.”
Kentucky Youth Advocates asked kids across the state about their top concerns. One was school safety, as firearm deaths of those aged 1-19 increased by 83% from 2013-15 to 2018-20, from 3.6 deaths per 100,000 children to 6.6 deaths.
Another wish Kentucky kids expressed was having more safe and accessible places to hang out, like walkable neighborhoods, playgrounds and libraries.
They also asked for lawmakers to prioritize mental health support and access to trusted adults, an increasingly important issue as 15.9% of Kentucky children and teens suffered from anxiety or depression in 2020, according to the national KIDS COUNT report.
Finally, when asked what lawmakers should care most about, the response was education; in particular, education that sets students up for real-world success. Less than half of high school graduates in the commonwealth met college or career readiness standards in 2020, according to the Kentucky School Report Card.
The annual KIDS COUNT report includes data on 16 indicators of child wellbeing, divided into four categories: education, family and community, economic security and health.
Southcentral Kentucky struggled in the education category. Kindergarten readiness declined by about 5 to 10 percentage points in all but two southcentral Kentucky counties from the 2016-17 to the 2021-22 academic year.
2021-22 fourth-grade reading proficiency rates were similar, with all school districts but Barren County, Glasgow Independent and those in Edmonson, Simpson and Monroe counties dropping well below the statewide 46% proficiency rate.
2021-22 eighth-grade math proficiency rates varied, with a few solid county scores above the statewide 36% proficiency juxtaposed by dismal rates in some districts. For example, while Caverna Independent ranked 160 out of 164 school districts with a 14% proficiency rate, Bowling Green Independent ranked 15th with 52% of its students meeting proficiency standards.
The family and community category wasn’t much of a brighter picture. Significant increases in numbers of children in foster care per 1,000 children aged 0-17 across the board from 2014-16 to 2019-21 were paired with large declines in the percentage of foster children leaving for reunification with their parents or caregivers in the same time period.
However, it’s not all bad news. The number of incarcerated youth per 1,000 children ages 10-17 dropped in every southcentral Kentucky county from 2014-16 to 2019-21.
Moving on to economic security, child poverty rates decreased between 2015 and 2020 in all counties except Warren County, which had a slight uptick from 22.9 to 23.7% of children under the federal poverty line. The regional rates ranged from 18% to 33%, nearly all of which are higher than the 19% state child poverty level.
Similarly, the percentage of children in low-income families, defined as those below 200% of the federal poverty level, exceeded the state’s 44% in every southcentral Kentucky county.
Last but certainly not least, the health category was a strong point for the region. From 2013-15 to 2018-20, incidences of smoking during pregnancy dropped everywhere but Monroe County and several southcentral Kentucky counties ranked in the top 10 of lowest percentages of low birthweight babies.
Teen births, measured as the number of births per 1,000 females aged 15-19, fell regionwide, by upwards of 15 percentage points.