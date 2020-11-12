The Landmark Association’s annual Christmas Tour of Homes will have major changes this year as the event will move from indoors to drive-by tours of outdoor holiday decorations.
The shift is so large that the name of the event will be changed just for this year to the “Christmas Tour To-Go,” which is set to begin Dec. 5 and end Dec. 13.
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to the tour, more houses will actually be included in the tour this year as non-members can now register their homes.
The only qualification is that houses must be at least 50 years old.
Landmark Association board member Emily Brown said 12 to 15 houses are normally included in the tour, but many more are expected for 2020’s new setup.
“When we decided we still wanted to have a December event, we wanted to still find a way to engage with the community,” Brown said. “We are just excited to give families something fun to do close to the holidays. ...
“We envision families loading up the car and driving around this beautiful town and enjoying the lights at these houses,” Brown said.
All proceeds from registration will go toward covering the Landmark Association’s expenses and administrative costs.
The association, a nonprofit organization, says it adds value to the community through historic preservation efforts and protection of architectural, cultural and archaeological resources in Bowling Green and Warren County.
The public can vote on which house has the best Christmas decorations, and the categories are “Joyful and Jolly” and “Classic and Cheerful.”
The latter is intended for homes with more traditional decorations while the former is a category meant for more creative displays.
Winners of each category will each receive custom watercolor paintings of their homes valued at $100. Voting can be done at the association’s official website at www.bglandmark.org.
Registration is open to the public at https://forms.gle/y4GNWr UUZe5LfN4m6.
Registration is set to end Sunday and costs $10 per entry. Anyone interested can also email Brown at emjbrown96@gmail.com.
