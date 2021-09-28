The Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club will once again try to ensure every school-age child in Warren County has a winter coat this year with its annual Coats for Kids Drive.
Beginning Friday and running through Dec. 1, the club will collect new or gently used coats from the community by “cramming the cruiser” in front of the Bowling Green Police Department. A Warren County sheriff’s cruiser will be located inside Greenwood Mall at the carousel entrance.
Coat donations will also be accepted at Chaney’s Dairy Barn at 9191 Nashville Road and at Honeybaked Ham Co. at 1051 Bryant Way in Bowling Green.
Jennifer Basil, co-chair of the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club, said it usually distributes close to 900 coats to children through the drive, which is in its 30th year.
“I think the number speaks for itself,” Basil said. “Nine hundred kids in our community will not have a winter coat this year without this drive. Just think about kids waiting outside for the bus in the cold. Any donation, whether it be coats or monetary, goes to putting a winter coat on the backs of needy children in our community.”
To assist with the drive, the club takes coat requests from family resource coordinators in the Warren County and Bowling Green school systems.
Basil said any new coats donated will go straight to the children at schools. Used coats will be laundered by Express Laundry in Bowling Green before being distributed.
The drive normally has special “distribution days” for the public to come and pick up coats. However, those events were canceled last year amid to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basil said the possibility of those days being featured this year will depend on the pandemic “getting behind us.”
“Of course, we always want to see less children in need,” she said. “But in most schools, we have only seen the need increase. We hope to one day get to where no one in the community needs a winter coat.
“The Warren County Sheriff’s office and the BGPD have been wonderful partners. The BGPD cadets actually help deliver the coats to schools.”
Anyone older than school-age is also eligible to receive a coat. Basil said those individuals can reach out to the club through social media or through email at bgjrwc@yahoo.com.
Any remaining coats left over after the needs of local schools are met will also be distributed to local centers and agencies in the community.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.