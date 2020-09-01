The 29th annual Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club Coats for Kids Drive held between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 has officially begun in Warren County.
Working directly with the Junior Woman’s Club are the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as they try to ensure that every student in the Warren County and Bowling Green city school districts has a warm coat for the winter season.
Coat donation opportunities will include the annual "Cram the Cruise" event in front of The Bowling Green Police Department and at Greenwood Mall from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. Coat donations may also be made at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
“We are very excited for this year’s drive,” Junior Woman’s Club Vice President of Membership Jennifer Basil said. “We really feel like we have a lot of momentum heading into this year. We are aware of all the hurdles placed in front of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have worked out all the kinks before they even appear.”
The #30walks30daysCFK fundraiser kicked off the drive on Sept. 1 and extends until the end of the month.
During this period, the club is asking the public to post pictures of their daily walks to Facebook with the above hashtag. For every post using the hashtag, a local business will donate $1 up to a $250 grand total.
“Our main goal for the month of September is to raise as much awareness as possible in the community before the cooler months get here,” Basil said. “We want to make sure that no child is without a coat by the time the very cold month of December arrives.”
Friends and neighbors can also sponsor you or sponsor someone you know and use the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK. They can donate a set amount or sponsor the number of miles that are completed.
The purchase of a Coats For Kids $20 T-shirt at Chaney’s Dairy Barn and a post of a picture or group picture to Facebook using the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK will also go directly to the purchase of new coats.
The club will be providing students with a combination of both used coats and new coats.
Express Laundry will continue its partnership with the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club to launder all gently used coats that are collected from the community before distributing to the family resource coordinators at each school.
“We don’t want anyone to be worried about having a used coat during this pandemic,” Basil stressed. “Every single used coat will be laundered and cleaned very carefully. There should be no fear in donating coats.”
Any remaining coats left over after the needs of local schools are met will be distributed to local centers and agencies in the surrounding community.
Acorn Storage will also continue its partnership in providing storage for all new and clean coats. There, the club is able to keep coats sorted which allows them to distribute coats to schools and agencies in an efficient manner.
— Additional questions regarding Coats For Kids sponsorships, coat donations, or events, can be directed to the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club at bgjrwc@yahoo.com.
