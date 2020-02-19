Sloan Convention Center was filled Tuesday night with more than 1,200 bowls of soup for the eighth annual Empty Bowls of Bowling Green event.
With a line to get into the center’s ballroom forming at 5 p.m., organizer Garry Taylor and the other partners of the event were ready to serve the masses that wanted to support local food pantries.
Attendees were able to pick a handmade bowl to take home with them to remind them of the fact that many people in the area have no food to eat and instead just have an “empty bowl,” according to Taylor.
Taylor said the turnout has increased each year since the event began.
“We have over 1,200 bowls that people have made and donated for this event,” he said. “It is great seeing people get involved and want to help make a difference.
“All the money that we make goes out to the food pantries. We don’t keep any for our budget or anything like that. We are making a difference, but there is still a lot to do. HOTEL INC is currently giving food out to about 1,200 people a month. The Synergy Center is sending food home to about 700 kids a month. These are kids that wouldn’t have meals if it weren’t for the food pantries.”
HOTEL INC also has been working to buy food from local farmers thanks to the funds raised by the Empty Bowl events.
“The money that we donate gets targeted to a fund that they use to buy from local farmers,” Taylor said. “They can provide vegetables, meat and dairy products that are fresh right to these folks so they are not just getting boxes of dried macaroni and things like that.”
Taylor said people from different walks of life – including school groups, students from Western Kentucky University and 150 people who attended a Warren County Public Library event – donated handmade pottery for the event.
“Every year I am more excited about this event,” Taylor said. “It is great to see so many people in the community want to get involved with helping our friends and neighbors that are having a hard time.”
Caleb Wheat, pastor of St. James United Methodist Church, participated in his first Empty Bowls event in that position.
“This was the first thing I learned about when I was told I was being appointed to St. James,” Wheat said. “There was that much excitement about it. We have so many members of our congregation contributing. I have been thrilled to watch this develop and how our local businesses and organizations have invested into the event as well.”
Public figures from the county also donated handmade bowls to the cause, including Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.
“I did one last year,” he said. “These types of events are so important to the community. We don’t want to see people go without food and it is very important to have a caring and compassionate community that will help those in need.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
