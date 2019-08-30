Bowling Green firefighters will again be taking to the streets this weekend for the annual Fill the Boot charity event in partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Firefighters will be at Walmart on Campbell Lane and Walmart on Morgantown Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday, holding boots to fill with donations that will go toward finding treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and muscle-debilitating diseases while also supporting local families.
“We’re doing our part here in Bowling Green to help out the families affected. Money from this event goes a really long way in terms of research and aiding local families,” BGFD firefighter and event coordinator William Moore said.
Nationwide, this event has been held for 65 years and the BGFD has been participating in the event for more than 20 years.
BGFD raised around $20,000 last year, contributing to the $26.8 million raised by around 100,000 firefighters around the nation. BGFD has a goal of reaching $25,000 this year.
With the money from Fill the Boot events, MDA has approved eight drugs for treatment over the last four years, allowed Bowling Green families to visit the MDA clinic at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville to see specialists and sent local kids to summer camp in Nashville for kids with muscular dystrophy where they experience “the best week ever,'' said Joy Stafford, development director at MDA of Greater Middle & East Tennessee.
BGFD has consistently raised impressive amounts of money for the cause, Stafford said.
“Bowling Green as a community has been supportive of the firefighters and MDA at an unprecedented level. They’re able to pull out numbers of donations and exceed expectations across the board,” she said.
People unable to attend the event this weekend can donate on the website, filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/BGFD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.